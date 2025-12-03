Opinion
Political leadership crisis and future of Bangladesh
Political leadership is a crucial precondition for a country’s overall development or fundamental transformation. Such leadership must transcend party interests and move forward with the priority of advancing the nation’s interests. Since independence, we have lacked the kind of political leadership capable of transforming Bangladesh into a developed country.
In this context, it is important to analyze the idea of charismatic qualities in political leadership, a concept highlighted by the renowned German philosopher Max Weber.
Weber argues that in any post-crisis period, a leader who emerges with charismatic characteristics is more effective in gaining public trust and popularity.
In Bangladesh, during periods of crisis, political party leaders have had multiple opportunities to shoulder major national responsibilities, yet they failed to respond appropriately. The post-July period can be seen as a major recent example.
Looking at history, we see the emergence of charismatic leadership in Bangladesh’s post-1975 crisis through Ziaur Rahman. In particular, he was able to inspire the people with a vision of rebuilding the country and creating a prosperous Bangladesh by uniting all communities—regardless of religion or ethnicity—under a shared national aspiration, based on a sense of Bangladeshi nationalism, and fostering economic, social, and cultural stability.
According to Weberian theory, many of the qualities necessary for the formation of charismatic leadership were evident in Ziaur Rahman. For instance, his selfless life built on integrity, personal discipline, and the adoption of foreign policies prioritising political ideals and national interests all reflect the traits of a charismatic leader.
Under Ziaur Rahman’s leadership, courage and the elements of transformational leadership, as described by James Burns, were significant factors that established him as a charismatic leader. Although he had the opportunity to advance the country, our nation was deprived of his leadership through his assassination.
The value of charismatic leadership is undeniable at any time; however, during periods of crisis, such leadership becomes even more crucial for our country—a leadership we had hoped for in the period following the July popular uprising.
We had hoped that, perhaps through the student and people's movements, leadership would organically emerge—a possibility that had indeed begun to take shape. However, after the July mass uprising, as the country passes through a critical period, that expectation has yet to be fulfilled.
Although we know that, in the political context of Bangladesh, it is not easy for new leaders or new political parties to gain popularity and play a significant role in the state structure. This becomes possible only when we see a combination of charismatic leadership and visionary thinking in a leader. Unfortunately, in the post-July period, we have not witnessed the emergence of such a leader. As a result, new political parties are perhaps lagging in gaining public trust and confidence.
If we look at popularity and acceptability, the BNP can be considered the major party, and we know the influence the Awami League once held. Although it is difficult to predict the future of the Awami League at this moment, it is also too early to conclude that the party has completely disappeared. Outside of these two parties, we have yet to see the rise of a significant third political force. In this context, we may refer to the Jatiya Party and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.
Although the NCP created some hope in the period following the July mass uprising, the party’s future in terms of popularity and electoral politics will be determined by the upcoming national elections. While we do not yet have precise measures of the NCP’s popularity, it appears that they enjoy greater support among a specific age group of young people, particularly those who are relatively urban and educated. During the July uprsing movement, traces of Weberian or Carlylean leadership qualities were visible in their leadership, though these traits began to fade over time. Nevertheless, the potential within them cannot be denied.
It goes without saying that without the emergence of charismatic leadership, breaking Bangladesh’s traditional political patterns will be extremely difficult. In the past, we have seen how, for various social, economic, and political reasons, all electoral calculations can be overturned even on the eve of an election. In addition, the tradition of family-based politics, which has persisted for generations in the political arena, continues to shape how local populations cast their votes. In terms of political leadership, local communities often connect with a family or its subsequent generations through a sort of imagined and heightened sense of familiarity. As a result, charismatic leadership must grow within this tradition.
New parties, standing within rigid theoretical frameworks, have primarily succeeded in gaining acceptance among urban, educated, middle-class youth. At the same time, this creates a distance between them and the country’s marginalised populations. Their influence relies heavily on theoretical discussions, often characterised by the use of specialised jargon, which is not particularly appealing to lower-income or rural communities. Consequently, there is a significant risk that these parties may be perceived as politically detached, which could negatively impact their ability to build widespread popular support.
On the other hand, the BNP possesses the legacy of Ziaur Rahman’s charismatic leadership, along with the leadership experience of two generations—Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman. Maintaining popularity on a mass scale is challenging for the BNP, but it is not impossible. What is required for this is charismatic leadership.
#Bulbul Siddiqui is a professor at the Department of Political Science and Sociology, North South University.
#The views expressed are the author’s own