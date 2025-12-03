Political leadership crisis and future of Bangladesh

Political leadership is a crucial precondition for a country’s overall development or fundamental transformation. Such leadership must transcend party interests and move forward with the priority of advancing the nation’s interests. Since independence, we have lacked the kind of political leadership capable of transforming Bangladesh into a developed country.

In this context, it is important to analyze the idea of charismatic qualities in political leadership, a concept highlighted by the renowned German philosopher Max Weber.

Weber argues that in any post-crisis period, a leader who emerges with charismatic characteristics is more effective in gaining public trust and popularity.

In Bangladesh, during periods of crisis, political party leaders have had multiple opportunities to shoulder major national responsibilities, yet they failed to respond appropriately. The post-July period can be seen as a major recent example.