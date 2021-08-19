Taliban’s Legitimacy Crises

Third, the most difficult question for Taliban’s credibility in Afghanistan is their connection with Pakistan. Absolute majority of Taliban fighters originate from Afghan refugee families living in Pakistan for the last four decades. In fact most of them were born in Pakistan. Their links with Taliban developed in several religious seminaries (madrasahs) out of about 36,000 seminaries founded by dollars and petrodollars during the Afghan Jihad in 1980s. The poor Afghan refugee families can’t afford to send their children to modern schools. Unfortunately, despite its tall claims Pakistani state has not reformed the system of religious seminaries, particularly the curriculum which is aimed at brainwashing the youth for religious militancy. Up till 9/11 Afghan Taliban offices openly operated in Pakistani cities like Peshawar and Quetta. Subsequently Taliban leadership went into hiding and reportedly went under the protection of Pakistani intelligence agencies.

After the overthrow of Taliban regime, its leaders and camp followers came to Pakistan where they were not only allowed to regroup but were also fully supported in their new war against the US and NATO forces in Afghanistan. Taliban’s parallel government functioned in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province of Pakistan, the loud denial of the successive Pakistani governments notwithstanding. Mulla Omar the founder of Taliban was reported to have died in Karachi and his successors, the late Mulla Akhtar Mansoor and Haibatullah Akhunzada (the current Amir) were based in Quetta. Taliban leaders have been travelling on Pakistani passports and known to have properties in Pakistan. Pakistani generals have been extremely keen to use Taliban as an instrument for implementing its policy of acquiring “strategic depth” in Afghanistan. Can they break their umbilical cord with Pakistan is a million dollars question.

* Afrasiab Khattak, a former Pakistani Senator and analyst of regional affairs