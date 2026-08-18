The DU Curfew: Trusted with the barricades, locked out by ten

But security, as currently practiced at Dhaka University and many other institutions, looks like a lock and a ledger. One of these costs money, planning and follow-through. The other costs a padlock. Guess which one keeps getting chosen by DU.

There is a version of this story that takes us back in July 2024, when the country needed its women out of the halls, out of the gates, out past whatever hour anyone had ever bothered to write into a rulebook.

Nobody was checking ID cards at 10pm that summer. Nobody was asking the women of Rokeya Hall or Shamsun Nahar Hall to please be back by curfew before the tear gas started. They were wanted on the street, at the barricade, in the frame of the photograph.