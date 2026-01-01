Her guardianship was most urgently needed at this moment

Naturally, both print and electronic media are now discussing various aspects of Khaleda Zia’s politics and personality. One particular trait of her character is extremely important for Bangladesh in the years ahead.

Both as the leader of her family and of the political party she built, and also in her personal life, there was hardly any form of persecution that she did not suffer at the hands of Sheikh Hasina. After Sheikh Hasina’s fall, if Khaleda Zia had expressed her justified anger toward her, people would have readily accepted it. Yet history will record that from 5 August 2024, until her death, she did not express resentment even once—not even in mild terms.

Not only during this period, but even before she was imprisoned, she never responded to the unspeakable lies and slander directed at her by Sheikh Hasina herself and members of her party. Throughout her political life, she set a remarkable example of civility, courtesy, and restrained speech. Had she remained alive and active, she would undoubtedly have continued this approach in the future as well.

Khaleda Zia—and her son Tarique Rahman—demonstrated this conduct at a time when right-wing populist politics is on the rise worldwide. Populist and demagogic leaders are increasingly using angry rhetoric to incite public resentment, hatred, and division. This global trend has reached Bangladesh as well. Moreover, after living under authoritarian rule for a long time, our patience and tolerance are at a dangerously low point, making the risks even greater.