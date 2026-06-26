Why do reforms repeatedly stall despite public support?

Talking about reforms in Bangladesh is not a new topic. There have long been demands to free the banking sector from political influence, modernise tax administration, ensure accountability in state-owned enterprises, and make government decision-making more efficient and transparent.

Economists, businessmen, and development organisations have all been advocating for these reforms. Yet, in practice, it seems that reform initiatives frequently stall, are delayed, or falter midway through.

The question is, why? Many seek an explanation for Bangladesh's failure in reforms by pointing to a lack of political will. However, recent experiences suggest otherwise. The interim government, by issuing a large number of ordinances in a short period, demonstrated that a lack of willingness is not the primary problem, but rather, the issue runs deeper.

Incidents such as the looting in the banking sector, resistance to NBR reorganisation, the failure to modernise Chittagong port, and conflicts surrounding the July Charter all point toward a common reality. Initially, some institutions become tools for protecting the interests of particular groups. Later, beneficiaries of that system build resistance against reforms.