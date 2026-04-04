Opinion
Academic records trapped in files: Our struggles in higher education
In this era of artificial intelligence, as information technology continues to advance, a fundamental weakness in our higher education sector is becoming increasingly visible. Academic records of university students are still not easily accessible online. For essential processes such as admission, results, transcripts, and certificate verification, students must still rely heavily on paper documents, official seals, and lengthy administrative procedures. The question is: can we truly keep pace with the global education system with such outdated practices?
In most public and many private universities in Bangladesh, student information on websites is either incomplete or outdated. In many cases, results are not updated regularly. Most institutions still lack any digital system for online transcripts or degree verification. As a result, students are required to physically visit their universities repeatedly to prove their academic credentials. They often spend days moving from one office to another, facing unnecessary delays and frustration.
To end decades of administrative suffering and uncertainty, comprehensive reform in higher education institutions is essential. In the digital age, it is no longer possible to move forward while keeping academic achievements locked in paper files. The University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh can take the initiative to implement this transformation in a coordinated manner. There is no alternative if we truly want to reduce the suffering of students.
This problem becomes most severe when students apply for higher education abroad. Universities around the world now prefer fast and reliable digital verification processes. They expect to review applicants’ academic results, course histories, and degree validity online. However, due to the lack of digital academic records in Bangladesh, the process becomes unnecessarily complicated and time-consuming.
Take the example of Arif Hossain, to whim I spoke. He is a student from the University of Dhaka. He applied to several universities in the United Kingdom for higher studies. Although his academic results were strong, he encountered difficulties during the verification stage. Since the institutions could not verify his transcript online, his application remained pending.
Arif was then forced to collect official documents again, get them attested, and send them via courier. This process delayed his application by nearly a month, during which the deadline for his scholarship passed. As a result, a promising opportunity slipped away. This is not an isolated incident—it reflects the reality faced by thousands of young Bangladeshis.
A similar experience was faced by Naoshin Akter, a student from the University of Rajshahi. After securing admission to a reputed university in Canada, she was asked to physically verify her documents because online verification was not possible. Instead of focusing on her studies after classes began, she had to endure significant stress and uncertainty. Although she eventually completed the process, the additional cost and hassle took a toll on her mental well-being.
The issue extends beyond admissions and scholarships. Students also face disadvantages in securing part-time jobs and internships abroad. Many employers prefer to verify academic credentials online. When such information is not readily available, candidates from countries with digital academic systems are given priority. Even during visa applications, officials may request additional documentation if they cannot verify credentials online, making the process longer and more uncertain.
In contrast, developed countries have already implemented modern solutions to this problem. For example, universities in the United States use centralized databases where academic records can be verified within minutes. This not only ensures transparency but also creates a more student-friendly environment. Meanwhile, Bangladeshi students are falling behind in this global race, effectively experiencing a form of digital inequality.
However, this situation is not irreversible. Establishing centralized digital databases in all universities is now a necessity. Each student should have access to an online portal where transcripts and certificates can be verified and shared easily. With a standardized digital verification system, international universities and employers would be able to confirm credentials quickly and reliably.
Bangladeshi youth are already proving their talent and potential on the global stage. But if their progress is hindered by institutional inefficiencies at home, it represents a significant national loss. Digital transformation in higher education is not a luxury—it is an urgent necessity.
To end decades of administrative suffering and uncertainty, comprehensive reform in higher education institutions is essential. In the digital age, it is no longer possible to move forward while keeping academic achievements locked in paper files. The University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh can take the initiative to implement this transformation in a coordinated manner. There is no alternative if we truly want to reduce the suffering of students.
#Mosabber Hossain is a journalist and a graduate student at the University of Montana, USA
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