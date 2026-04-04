Academic records trapped in files: Our struggles in higher education

Arif was then forced to collect official documents again, get them attested, and send them via courier. This process delayed his application by nearly a month, during which the deadline for his scholarship passed. As a result, a promising opportunity slipped away. This is not an isolated incident—it reflects the reality faced by thousands of young Bangladeshis.

A similar experience was faced by Naoshin Akter, a student from the University of Rajshahi. After securing admission to a reputed university in Canada, she was asked to physically verify her documents because online verification was not possible. Instead of focusing on her studies after classes began, she had to endure significant stress and uncertainty. Although she eventually completed the process, the additional cost and hassle took a toll on her mental well-being.

The issue extends beyond admissions and scholarships. Students also face disadvantages in securing part-time jobs and internships abroad. Many employers prefer to verify academic credentials online. When such information is not readily available, candidates from countries with digital academic systems are given priority. Even during visa applications, officials may request additional documentation if they cannot verify credentials online, making the process longer and more uncertain.