Politics: Understanding with Jamaat and NCP’s identity crisis

A significant segment of the July mass uprising, those who later formed a political party under the name National Citizen Party (NCP), has now chosen to contest the election through an understanding with Jamaat-e-Islami. It is not that all young people have accepted this decision. Many argue that the NCP has lost the moral purity of its politics through this step.

Protests have emerged from within the NCP itself. In a letter of protest, dissenting members angrily invoked Jamaat’s anti-independence role, stating, “The political history of Jamaat-e-Islami, particularly its anti-independence role during the Liberation War of 1971, its collaboration in genocide, and its involvement in various crimes committed at the time, fundamentally contradict the democratic ethos of Bangladesh and the values of our party.”

Physician Tasnim Jara, a prominent face of the July movement and senior joint member secretary of the NCP, has announced that she is severing ties with the party. NCP joint convenor Tajnuva Jabeen resigned from the party and, referring to the understanding with Jamaat, said, “I cannot digest this even to the point of death.” Former information adviser Mahfuj Alam, who was considered close to the NCP, has also spoken out against the arrangement.