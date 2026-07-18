Farmers' health must be a national priority

Unfortunately, many of these illnesses remain undiagnosed in rural areas because occupational health services are either unavailable or inaccessible.

Poverty makes the situation even more challenging. Most farmers in Bangladesh cultivate small plots of land and depend on uncertain harvests for their income. Climate shocks, fluctuating market prices, and crop failures already place enormous pressure on rural households. When illness strikes, families often face an impossible choice between seeking medical care and meeting their daily needs. Many postpone treatment, purchase medicine from local drug shops without proper diagnosis, or rely on traditional remedies because qualified medical care is too expensive or too far away.

This creates a cycle that is difficult to escape. Poor health reduces productivity, resulting in lower incomes. Lower incomes make healthcare even less affordable, leading to further illness and increasing poverty. Women farmers face additional burdens as they balance agricultural work with household responsibilities while often receiving less recognition and fewer healthcare services. Pregnant women working in agriculture may face additional risks if exposed to toxic chemicals during pregnancy.

Farmer health should therefore be viewed not merely as a social welfare concern but as a strategic investment in national development. Healthy farmers are more productive, more resilient to climate challenges, and better able to adopt improved farming practices. Protecting their health strengthens food production, rural economies, and national stability.