Election battle knows no rules

The national parliamentary elections and referendum are going to take place on 12 February. The government is making extensive arrangements for this. One of these involves spending approximately Tk 720 million to install CCTV cameras in risky centres (Prothom Alo, 21 January 2026). This is a piece of news. The question is, what do we mean by risky? The simple meaning is that there could be disturbances at these centres, which could disrupt the voting process. To prevent this, there will be strict monitoring.

By reviewing CCTV footage, the nature of disturbances and those creating them can be identified. It seems the government wants a peaceful election, and citizens want the same. So who doesn’t want it? Surely, there are some people who do not want us to live in peace.

An election is like a battle. In a battle, there are no rules and regulations. When there is a war between multiple United Nations member states, international law decides its arbitration and settlement. There are several charters for this, but not all adhere to them. Those who have more power can attack others if they wish. The UN can only watch and make statements during such times.