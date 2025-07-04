How to prevent the revival of authoritarianism

We all know that Sheikh Hasina did not assume power on military tanks or in uniform. She came to power through elections, specifically the 29 December 2008 election, though its legitimacy remains debated. She didn’t abolish the constitution upon taking office. It was the existing legal framework, institutional rules and procedures that transformed the system into an authoritarian regime.

A shift in legal structures, especially the exercise of brute parliamentary majority to pass the 15th constitutional amendment unilaterally, along with repressive legal instruments to silence political opponents and dissent, accelerated and entrenched her authoritarian rule.

One foundational enabler of this authoritarianism is the repeated reelection of the same prime minister. As noted by the renowned writer and former advisor to the caretaker government, the late Dr. Akbar Ali Khan, Bangladesh’s prime minister holds more power than a Russian czar or an Indian Mughal emperor.

The framers of our constitution endowed the office of prime minister with sweeping authority, while deliberately reducing the president to a ceremonial figure. Under Article 48 (3), except for appointing the prime minister and chief justice, the president must act on the prime minister’s advice. Meanwhile, Article 55 (2) vests all executive power in the prime minister’s singular control, even though in typical parliamentary systems, the cabinet ostensibly shares executive leadership.

In 1975, the 4th amendment introduced a presidential system, granting the president authority over the executive, legislature, and judiciary. However, the 12th amendment in 1991 restored the parliamentary model, returning much power to the prime minister. Over time, this system evolved into a quasi-monarchical premiership.