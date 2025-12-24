How can a student organisation leader’s statement be considered personal?

Recently, following the murder of Sharif Osman Hadi, convenor of Inqilab Moncho, widespread attacks and arson occurred at the offices of Prothom Alo, The Daily Star, Chhayanaut, and Udichi. Such coordinated attacks in a short span of time are not possible without detailed planning.

Right-wing extremists had been inciting attacks against these institutions for a long time. Among those whose roles in instigating the recent attacks are being discussed—alongside a few YouTubers based abroad—are also two leaders of the Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir.

On the night of Thursday, 18 December, when news of Osman Hadi’s death spread, a protest march was held at Rajshahi University. Following this march, at a gathering, Mostak-ur Rahman, Vice President of the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) and president of the local Chhatra Shibir branch, declared that Prothom Alo and The Daily Star should be shut down. At the time, he stated: “From today’s programme, we declare that these so-called ‘liberal’ newspapers, including Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, must be closed.”

On the same night, Mustafizur Rahman, secretary of the Jahangirnagar University branch of Islami Chhatra Shibir, said at a gathering at the university’s Shaheed Minar: “True freedom in Bangladesh cannot be achieved through political struggle. Our fight will begin through the cultural struggle of Inqilab Moncho led by martyr Osman Hadi. Tomorrow, Friday, Leftist, Shahbagh, Chhayanaut, and Udichi must be destroyed; only then will Bangladesh achieve true freedom.”