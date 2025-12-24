Opnion
How can a student organisation leader’s statement be considered personal?
Recently, following the murder of Sharif Osman Hadi, convenor of Inqilab Moncho, widespread attacks and arson occurred at the offices of Prothom Alo, The Daily Star, Chhayanaut, and Udichi. Such coordinated attacks in a short span of time are not possible without detailed planning.
Right-wing extremists had been inciting attacks against these institutions for a long time. Among those whose roles in instigating the recent attacks are being discussed—alongside a few YouTubers based abroad—are also two leaders of the Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir.
On the night of Thursday, 18 December, when news of Osman Hadi’s death spread, a protest march was held at Rajshahi University. Following this march, at a gathering, Mostak-ur Rahman, Vice President of the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) and president of the local Chhatra Shibir branch, declared that Prothom Alo and The Daily Star should be shut down. At the time, he stated: “From today’s programme, we declare that these so-called ‘liberal’ newspapers, including Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, must be closed.”
On the same night, Mustafizur Rahman, secretary of the Jahangirnagar University branch of Islami Chhatra Shibir, said at a gathering at the university’s Shaheed Minar: “True freedom in Bangladesh cannot be achieved through political struggle. Our fight will begin through the cultural struggle of Inqilab Moncho led by martyr Osman Hadi. Tomorrow, Friday, Leftist, Shahbagh, Chhayanaut, and Udichi must be destroyed; only then will Bangladesh achieve true freedom.”
It should be noted that on the night of 18 December, the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star in Dhaka were attacked, looted, and set on fire. Later that night, the Chhayanaut building in Dhanmondi was also attacked, with attackers ransacking every floor and piling items to set them ablaze. On the night of 19 December, the central office of the cultural organisation Udichi Shilpi Gosthi on Topkhana Road, Dhaka, was also set on fire.
Although the president- and secretary-level leaders of the university branches of Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir incited these attacks, the organisation has claimed that their statements were entirely personal. Moreover, the organisation condemned and protested attempts to hold it responsible for these attacks, describing such attempts as “malicious.”
In a statement issued on 22 December, Chhatra Shibir said: “Recently, attempts have been made to hold Chhatra Shibir responsible based on the personal statements of the president and RUCSU vice president of the Rajshahi University branch and the secretary of the Jahangirnagar University branch.
These statements were entirely personal. The individuals concerned have already clarified their statements and expressed regret for any unintentional ‘slip of the tongue.’”
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Among these, the responsibility of the president and secretary is greater, because they hold their positions by personally embracing the ideals of the organisation.
If the party does not take action against them for any controversial acts, it implies that the party does not consider their behaviour to be contrary to its principles.
However, it is not new for student organisations in power to deny responsibility for the misdeeds of their leaders and members. During previous governments, we saw the same pattern with the Chhatra League. Even when its leaders and activists were involved in murder, rape, extortion, abduction, and torture, the party officially denied responsibility. For instance, in 2017, Md. Saifur Rahman Sohag, president of the Chhatra League central committee, stated that the organisation would not take responsibility for the misdeeds of any of its leaders or members. (Source: NTV Online, January 19, 2017)
In October 2019, following the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad, Chhatra League’s Acting General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya, at a press conference, said that any terrorist or criminal acts had no organisational affiliation, and the organisation would not be held responsible for the misconduct of any individual acting outside the party’s principles. (Source: Samakal, October 9, 2019)
Currently, the stance of Islami Chhatra Shibir mirrors Chhatra League’s previous politics of evading responsibility. However, while Chhatra League at least expelled accused individuals for appearances’ sake, Chhatra Shibir has not even done that.
Although Shibir is not formally in power, it remains highly influential on university campuses. During previous governments, there were allegations that Shibir leaders infiltrated Chhatra League and engaged in covert political activities.
Abdul Kader, former coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement, documented the identities of Shibir members who tortured students under the guise of being Chhatra League activists and detailed various incidents.
He stated: “When Chhatra League carried out repression and torture, Shibir members actively participated and followed the League’s culture.” These incidents included serious criminal acts, from physical and psychological abuse of students in guest rooms to the abduction and confinement of businessmen.
Even after 5 August of last year, when the issue of punishing Chhatra League criminals was raised, Shibir leaders who were covertly operating within the League allegedly continued to evade accountability for serious misdeeds.
Kader wrote: “After August 5, whether it is a hall representative or a disciplinary committee, their political affiliation can be identified from the representative list. Through election engineering, most hall representatives are elected online by Shibir to place their people in these positions. These hall representatives then become the ultimate authority, functioning as a shadow administration. They are also responsible for creating lists in the name of Chhatra League after August 5, naturally excluding their own associates.”
This culture of evading responsibility did not only exist before the mass uprisings; it has continued even afterward, with Shibir members acting under the guise of ordinary students. On university campuses, there have been repeated allegations that Shibir has incited mobs against various teachers and other student organisations while presenting themselves as ordinary students.
Their refusal to take responsibility for incitement against Prothom Alo, The Daily Star, Chayannat, and Udichi continues this pattern. While this strategy benefits Shibir politically by allowing it to evade accountability, it is dangerous for democratic politics in the country.
*Kallol Mustafa, writer on electricity, energy, environment, and development economics and he can be reached at [email protected]
*Opinions are the author’s own