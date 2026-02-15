Election, rise of Jamaat-e-Islami, and challenges of BNP

The long-awaited and historic 13th national parliamentary election has been conducted relatively peacefully, overcoming numerous uncertainties and adversities. Voter turnout was reasonably good. However, due to past experiences, many harbour doubts about the real change or benefits that can be achieved despite voting. This lack of trust might be why voter turnout wasn't higher. Nonetheless, the election was generally participatory and inclusive.

Following the defeat of the authoritarian kleptocracy, the interim government banned the activities of the Awami League and its student wing, Chhatra League, resulting in the Awami League losing the opportunity to participate institutionally in the election. Consequently, many, domestic and international, may question how inclusive this election was.

However, it must be noted that the Awami League remained steadfast in its position of declaring the July mass uprising and the interim government as illegitimate and conspiratorial. They also declared the election illegal and vowed to resist it, actively engaging in this effort during the election period. Therefore, one cannot deny the Awami League’s negative and active role in the election and electoral environment.

However, despite the institutional stance of opposing the election, at the grassroots level, Awami League leaders, workers, and supporters participated in the election as voters. Even high-level leaders of the party, who were in prison, exercised their right to vote. A section of the party's supporters may have boycotted the vote, but this applies to ordinary voters as well.