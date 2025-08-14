Opinion
Maintaining a balanced relation challenging
Maintaining a balance in international relations is always a challenge. This challenge has become even greater over the past year. We have said from the very beginning that we want a “good working relationship” with India based on mutual interests and respect. And this relationship will take into account public expectations in the context of the post-5 August changed situation.
The people of Bangladesh have not said that relations with India should deteriorate. What they want is for the relationship between the two countries to be founded on mutual interests and mutual respect.
A large section of the population believes that the previous government did not uphold this in Bangladesh–India relations. They did not give importance to the country’s interests. So, the importance we have placed on maintaining good relations while safeguarding the interests of both countries is a challenge for us.
China itself knows, and we have been able to make them understand that Bangladesh has always maintained a good relationship with the country since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1975. Even when opposing parties were in power in Bangladesh, relations continued to progress. In this continuity, Bangladesh’s closeness with China has increased over the past year.
Although there was discomfort momentarily over reciprocal tariffs, overall, relations with the United States have been quite good over the past year. We have been able to convince the US that our relationship with China is not a threat or harmful to them. It is mainly an economic relationship. We must maintain good relations with both the US and China for the sake of our own interest.
In relations with Pakistan, we are not doing anything “out of the way”. Like many other countries, we are trying to establish a normal relationship with Pakistan, focusing on facilitating business, investment, and the movement of people.
There is no need for an economically and politically hostile relationship with Pakistan. A hostile atmosphere toward Pakistan was created unnecessarily in the past. We have moved away from that. While normalising relations with Pakistan, three unresolved issues remain on the discussion table.
The Rohingya crisis has become more complicated. A new situation will emerge in Rakhine after the end of the civil war in Myanmar. At that point, the international community must exert the necessary pressure in a timely manner. Then the Rohingyas can be repatriated.
Approval for establishing the UN Human Rights High Commissioner’s mission in Dhaka was given after thorough review, considering the country’s interests. It was not launched exactly in the manner the United Nations had initially proposed. We had human rights issues before, and we still do. With the opening of this UN mission, there is now an opportunity for both sides to work directly on human rights issues.
Initiatives have been taken to make public services more accessible in Bangladesh’s consular missions abroad. A consulate is being opened in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. Another consulate will be opened in Saudi Arabia. To ease public suffering in Oman, an initiative has been taken to deliver passports through Oman Post.
However, the main challenge lies in the economy. Investors do not like political uncertainty. Our government will not remain in office for the long term. Even so, we have had to assure investors that if they bring investment proposals, the next government will not block them. Despite that, the amount of domestic and foreign investment is not encouraging. As a result, the challenge in the economic sector remains.