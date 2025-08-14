Maintaining a balanced relation challenging

Maintaining a balance in international relations is always a challenge. This challenge has become even greater over the past year. We have said from the very beginning that we want a “good working relationship” with India based on mutual interests and respect. And this relationship will take into account public expectations in the context of the post-5 August changed situation.

The people of Bangladesh have not said that relations with India should deteriorate. What they want is for the relationship between the two countries to be founded on mutual interests and mutual respect.

A large section of the population believes that the previous government did not uphold this in Bangladesh–India relations. They did not give importance to the country’s interests. So, the importance we have placed on maintaining good relations while safeguarding the interests of both countries is a challenge for us.