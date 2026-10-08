A feminist interpretation of enforced disappearance

After disappearing a man in 2018, Alep Uddin called the victim’s wife—who was a university student then—to his office during the month of Ramadan. He threatened her, saying that he would kill her husband in the name of crossfire. He took her to a place near his office, forced her to break her fast, and raped her multiple times.

Such sexual violence against wives of kidnapped men is widespread in Kashmir. In the article “The Half-Widows of Kashmir” (2021), Inamul Haq describes the ordeals of the wives of disappeared men in the beautiful valley. Such women are sexually victimised when they visit prisons and other government-run facilities in search of their husbands.

The suffering of female members of the disappeared explains their active participation in movements against repressive political systems that commit and condone enforced disappearance. This also accounts for the emergence of women’s pressure groups like Mayer Daak in Bangladesh, which I discuss below.

BNP leader Sajedul Islam Shumon was one of the earliest victims of Hasina’s witch hunt campaign. Government agents forcibly removed him from his residence in Dhaka in December 2013. He has remained unaccounted for since then. Within a couple of months, Shumon’s sisters Sanjida Islam Tulee and Afroza Islam Ankhi formed the organisation Mayer Daak partly to get their brother back and partly to create awareness of the prevalence of enforced disappearance on Hasina’s watch.