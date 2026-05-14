US trade deal and politics: BNP’s ‘Bangladesh first’ policy and an adverse reality

Political parties across the world continue to introduce new slogans in electoral politics, and Bangladesh is no exception. In 2008, the Awami League came forward with the slogan “Charter for Change.”

In the 2026 election, the BNP adopted the slogan “Bangladesh First”. The three one-sided and coercive elections held in between did not require any slogan to attract voters, because voters themselves were not the centre of attention there.

Although Bangladesh witnessed socio-economic progress during the Awami League’s 15-and-a-half years in power, present-day Bangladesh itself proves that not everyone’s fortunes changed. Per capita income and high growth are not always reliable indicators of development.

Even after 55 years of independence, when we see that one-fifth of the population still lives below the poverty line and many are deprived of basic necessities for survival, the hollowness behind the rhetoric of development becomes apparent.

Against this backdrop, the BNP’s slogan “Bangladesh First” in the 12 February election captured the attention of the majority of voters, which is why the party won more than two-thirds of the parliamentary seats.