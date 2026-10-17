Being ‘arrogant’ without actually being arrogant

Blind arrogance says, “I am superior to you.” Artful arrogance says, “I have more important things to do.”

Unfortunately, to people accustomed to having access to your attention, the second can look exactly like the first. This is where many good people get into trouble. They think if they stop explaining themselves, people will misunderstand them.

They are correct. People will misunderstand them anyway. Mr F slowly discovers that some people do not interpret generosity as generosity. They interpret it as availability. Some do not interpret politeness as kindness. They interpret it as a flaw as well.

And some do not interpret silence as dignity. They interpret it as an invitation to continue talking about you. You are most welcome to either agree or disagree; this is where a little constructive arrogance becomes useful.

It is not the “Do you know who I am?” type. That sort of arrogance is usually found in people whose CV requires several pages to explain who they are.

However, Mr F''s carefully crafted stoic arrogance says just a “Thank you”, and then doing absolutely nothing.

Someone offers unsolicited advice? “Thank you”. Someone tries to provoke him? His reply is “Interesting”. Someone delivers office gossip? “Oh I see.” Someone attempts to explain why a mediocre decision was actually brilliant? “Fair enough” And now it is time to leave office.

Purely a personal remark - a Dhaka workplace, like the British Empire, was never designed to survive such passive resistance. People wanted emotional reactions. Mr F, however, only gives them punctuation these days. They expected arguments. He offers them either deluxe or single malt, and they refuse it considering it poisonous. They expect arguments, explanations and hyper reactive outbursts.

As he gives his opponents silence, soon the office corridor begins to buzz. “Mr F has isolated himself, what is the strategy behind it.” “He doesn't talk to people anymore.” “He has become very distant.”

This last accusation is particularly amusing since Mr F had spent years mixing with one and all. He had accommodated all the mediocre in the whole bunch in whatever capacity and at least four inexplicable gatherings arranging Biryani. But since he has stopped participating in every little drama, his absence now becomes ''evidence of arrogance''.