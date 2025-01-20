A lost chapter in Bangladesh-Pakistan diplomacy

Bangladesh’s diplomacy is like an old-fashioned wall clock with a pendulum, swinging back and forth. For the past one and a half decades, it had tilted to one side, but now it may be time for a change in direction. In the recent past, relations with many countries were unusually "good," while with others, they deteriorated. Now, efforts are underway to correct these "abnormal" chapters. At this time, efforts are also being made to revive the lost communication in the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and Pakistan. There has been an increase in conversations between diplomats and politicians of both countries.

2024 marks the 50th anniversary of mutual recognition between Bangladesh and Pakistan. This moment is quite a celebratory one. At such a "favorable moment," as efforts are being made to rebuild the relationship, a natural question arises: will the old sensitive issue of Bangladesh's outstanding dues with Pakistan be settled? This is a fundamental unresolved issue in their relationship.