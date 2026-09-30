Bangladesh’s biggest shortfall is hope

Every state has an unwritten social contract with its citizens. Citizens abide by the law; in return, the state provides security and remedies when crimes occur. In today's Bangladesh, many people feel that this contract is becoming increasingly meaningless. Despite being victims of crime and harassment, they do not receive justice; sometimes it seems the state is incapable of fulfilling its duties, and other times, it appears indifferent. The situation has deteriorated to such an extent that victims are now saying that these occurrences are 'normal' in Bangladesh.

Recently, hundreds attacked the Radda Maternal and Child Health Centre in Dhaka's Mirpur under the cover of darkness. They tied up the security guards and took away medicines, vaccines, and equipment. They then brought heavy machinery to demolish the building. The police arrived after being informed but were unable to stop the looting and destruction.

Within a few days, there was another attack at a housing project in Dhaka's ECB area, including the studio of content creator Salman Muqtadir. Following the vandalism, Salman sarcastically remarked to the Home Minister that there's nothing to worry about since everything is 'normal' in Bangladesh now.

This notion of 'normal' is our greatest danger. If people assume that organised groups can destroy a health centre and the police can't stop it despite being present, and later a few show arrests will claim that action has been taken, what can citizens hope for from the state?