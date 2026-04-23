Health risks and water contamination of fruits in Bangladesh: insights and solutions

Fruits have always been an essential part of the Bangladeshi diet from children to the aged, from common men and women to the super rich. One can easily spot varieties of fruits in local markets like mangoes, lychees and watermelons. People in Bangladesh love fruit. However, many are unaware of certain risks associated with the consumption of the delicious fruits available in the local markets of Bangladesh. In addition to pesticide residues, another major public health concern is environmental pollution, particularly pollution caused by heavy metals. Toxic heavy metals from industrial activities permeate the environment.

Pesticides are commonly used by farmers in their daily agricultural practices to control pests and diseases that may harm their crops. While pesticides can sometimes be beneficial for growth of fruits and vegetables, excessive and ill-advised use can have severe contaminating effects. In Bangladesh, it has been reported that nearly 50 per cent of the produce – including vegetables and fruit – contains pesticide levels that exceed the safe amounts and puts the lives of its consumers at risk.