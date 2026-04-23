Opinion
Health risks and water contamination of fruits in Bangladesh: insights and solutions
Fruits have always been an essential part of the Bangladeshi diet from children to the aged, from common men and women to the super rich. One can easily spot varieties of fruits in local markets like mangoes, lychees and watermelons. People in Bangladesh love fruit. However, many are unaware of certain risks associated with the consumption of the delicious fruits available in the local markets of Bangladesh. In addition to pesticide residues, another major public health concern is environmental pollution, particularly pollution caused by heavy metals. Toxic heavy metals from industrial activities permeate the environment.
Pesticides are commonly used by farmers in their daily agricultural practices to control pests and diseases that may harm their crops. While pesticides can sometimes be beneficial for growth of fruits and vegetables, excessive and ill-advised use can have severe contaminating effects. In Bangladesh, it has been reported that nearly 50 per cent of the produce – including vegetables and fruit – contains pesticide levels that exceed the safe amounts and puts the lives of its consumers at risk.
Then there is industrial pollution from factories. Many things we use come from the soil and the pollutants from industrial waste find their way into the land. When these effluents, which contain heavy metals like lead, cadmium and arsenic, get into the soil, they don’t just vanish into thin air. They leach into water too and this tainted water percolates into the ground, making the groundwater toxic too. Eventually, when we eat fruits like mangoes, we unknowingly ingest these toxic metals too. A recent investigation discovered how a batch of mangoes contained extremely high levels of lead, posing serious health risks.
Experts have discovered that many fruits are drenched in pesticides and expose their consumers to numerous health problems. After eating fruits and vegetables that contain these toxic chemicals, people can experience severe symptoms that range from nausea and headaches to dizziness and a host of other ailments. In some of the worst cases, these chemicals can even lead to liver failure, cancer and developmental problems in children. Long-term exposure to these toxins is particularly hazardous to children and pregnant women.
A national-level survey based on data from across Bangladesh has revealed a 25 per cent rise in pesticide-related illnesses over the last five years. Exposure to heavy metals too is killing about 25 per cent of the people suffering from non-communicable diseases worldwide.
The agriculture minister says the government is taking steps to address public concern and alarmingly growing use of pesticides in Bangladesh. Directives by the government have laid down some rules regarding spraying pesticides. There are also awareness campaigns to train farmers in safer methods of agriculture. These directions must be translated into action to safeguard human life.
Solutions to the real life problem of controlling contaminants like mangoes, lychees and watermelons, can be as simple as practicing organic farming by reducing the use of poisonous chemicals and instead using natural substitutes or adopting an IPM-Integrated Pest Management system. To keep providing safe food to the consumers, it becomes mandatory for the farmers and exporters to keep a vigilant eye and carry out a test to check for the existence of these residues.
At the community level there is a need for waste management and adequate pressure on industries to abide by laws and not throw their garbage into our waters. Even if all industrial waste is treated and dumped in landfills properly, there is still a risk of heavy metals leaching out into the environment but with sufficient vigilance, this risk can be substantially mitigated.
In order to make the fruits we love to eat safe and durable for future generations in Bangladesh, we can simply follow some important steps to assure our health. Toxic chemical contents in mangoes, leches and watermelons have been making headlines in recent times and pose serious threats to the health of citizens in Bangladesh. Rather than being tasty sources of nutrition, these fruits are turning into health hazards due to excessive pesticide use.
Consuming fruits contaminated with pesticides poses serious health risks to people but the impact doesn’t end there, as it also affects the wallet. Treatment in hospitals for conditions that arise from exposure to toxic chemicals can be a heavy financial burden to most Bangladeshi families
A new report by the Institute of Public Health in Dhaka has found high levels of pesticides in a significant portion of fruit samples purchased from markets across Bangladesh. More than 30 per cent of samples contained pesticides at concentrations that posed serious health risks to consumers including increased risk of cancer, reproductive and endocrine disorders and gastrointestinal diseases. Children who eat these fruits on a regular basis are especially vulnerable to developmental disorders. The report finds a link between children’s increasing incidence of developmental disorders and their consumption of contaminated fruits.
A health department survey in southern Bangladesh's Barishal region has found a 40 per cent increase in cases of gastrointestinal diseases among people who rely on fruits, mostly vegetables and fruits preserved in chemicals and sold in markets before they perish. Patients are suffering from acute stomach pains, vomiting, diarrhoea and frequently, nausea. Many of these patients reported that they had eaten the preserved fruits just before falling ill.
There is also an underlying problem in the country’s water sources. Results from tests conducted in various agricultural areas by universities such as Dhaka University, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University and Jagannath University show high levels of pollution. In some areas like the mango and watermelon farming belts, the water has been found so poisonous that farmers fear for their lives. Tests on water from the main rivers in Dhaka found pesticide residues were more than 200 per cent above the safe limit. This polluted water is being used for irrigation leading to the transfer of toxic ingredients into the food being consumed.
What's important to understand is that fruit contamination is not isolated to the produce itself - it can affect the overall ecosystem as well. As long as certain fruits carry chemical residues, the runoff from farms where these fruits are grown can end up contaminating bodies of water where people and animals live. Studies have found that fish from these polluted waters are not only toxic to eat but are also carrying diseases. Clearly, these problems are not limited to just the contaminated fruits.
Consuming fruits contaminated with pesticides poses serious health risks to people but the impact doesn’t end there, as it also affects the wallet. Treatment in hospitals for conditions that arise from exposure to toxic chemicals can be a heavy financial burden to most Bangladeshi families. A financial profiling survey conducted by the group found that those living in areas with worst pesticide contamination spend an average of 20 per cent of their income for medical expenses due to diseases caused by pesticides.
Adequate safe farming practices, tough enforcement of pesticides laws and community-awareness campaigns can keep toxic chemicals out of mangoes, lychees and watermelons and out of people’s bodies
New research finds that farmers in Bangladesh are using increasingly high amounts of pesticides which are leaking into lakes and rivers. In light of these findings, local governments should require a shift to stricter regulation of pesticide use and launch media campaigns to educate the public about safer agricultural practices. In conjunction with local health officials, community-based training workshops are being organized for farmers on the appropriate use of agricultural pesticides as well as issues relating to water quality.
New evidence has come to light exposing widespread toxic contamination of produce in Bangladesh; the country should take immediate action to protect its citizens’ health by addressing the issue of fruits that contain toxic chemicals. The health impacts of toxic chemicals like pesticides from items like mangoes, lychees, and watermelons already present in the country can be easily mitigated by promoting safe agricultural practices. While the initial transition may require some training, once familiar with organic farming methods, farmers can reduce their dependence on toxic pesticides and fertilisers and prevent them from contaminating rivers and crops. Beneficial insects that are natural pest control can be used instead to maintain crop health.
Regulating the use of pesticides and enforcing laws are also vital. The government must check if farmers and retailers are following the guidelines, by conducting periodical inspections. Additionally, there must be a check on where these pesticides and fertilisers are being bought and sold to avoid their misuse. Above all, farmers and retailers must also know about safe usage of pesticides and insecticides, and the toxic ones that they must avoid.
In addition to these community-based initiatives, Community Education Programs can play a vital role in improving public health by educating the public about the dangers of toxic chemicals and how to avoid them and other simple practices. Villagers can learn about the benefits of eating organic produce and learn how to safely grow their own fruits and vegetables through simple workshops. Additionally, people who consume these foods will learn how to select fruits and vegetables that are safe for their consumption.
There are already some very successful projects that show how stakeholders can make a difference when they work together to tackle a global problem. For example, some CSOs in Bangladesh are working with rural farmers to encourage them to switch to organic farming methods.
Projects supported by one such CSOs have provided smallholder mango farmers with the knowledge and tools needed to make the transition from chemical to organic farming practices. As a result, the mangoes are healthier for consumers and there is less risk of water contamination for local communities. By moving to organic production, the farmers are also able to earn a higher income from their crop as organic produce commands a premium price.
In addition to the work that public and non-government organisations are doing to improve water quality, sectors are also coming together to create partnerships between governmental bodies and organisations that work on water-related issues. In many areas, community members are rolling up their sleeves to clean up contaminated water sources, whether it be through treating polluted water or restoring watersheds.
Additionally, efforts are being made to use bioremediation to naturally clean pollutants from water. The community is also being educated on ways to protect water sources and prevent pollution through reducing waste and managing agricultural runoff that can contain toxic chemicals.
Adequate safe farming practices, tough enforcement of pesticides laws and community-awareness campaigns can keep toxic chemicals out of mangoes, lychees and watermelons and out of people’s bodies. Drawing lessons from the experiences of stakeholders working on food safety issues in Bangladesh, a collection of case studies look at initiatives aimed at protecting public health. So that people can enjoy mangos, lychees, watermelons, and other local fruits freely and without fear.
* Shahriar Hossain is an environmental scientist, journalist, and Social Justice advocate, involved in Climate, Global Framework of Chemicals and Plastic Treaty Negotiations. Contact: [email protected]