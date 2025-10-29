July Charter implementation: Proposed referendum may create a crisis

After a long and labourious journey, the National Consensus Commission has completed its work. Congratulations to the commission. However, the way it has presented its final recommendations risks rendering all its previous efforts meaningless and, at the same time, may push the country toward political conflict.

The primary responsibility of the National Consensus Commission was to prepare recommendations based on the six reform commissions initially formed and to build consensus through dialogue with political parties. Determining the method for implementing the July National Charter was not originally within its mandate. Following demands from several political parties, including Jamaat and NCP, the commission held both formal and informal discussions with political parties and experts after 31 July on ways to implement the charter. Despite long discussions, the commission failed to reach a consensus on the issue.

According to reports published in Prothom Alo, the procedure proposed by the National Consensus Commission for implementing the July Charter involves immediate implementation of certain recommendations through the “July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order 2025,” while those requiring constitutional amendments would be placed in a referendum to seek the people’s opinion. After that, a Constitutional Reform Council would be formed to carry out the necessary amendments.