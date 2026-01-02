Emotion for Khaleda Zia not solely grief caused by her death

Across the country, the deep grief and unprecedented outpouring of emotion over the passing of Begum Khaleda Zia is being felt by many, and I too share in it. The expressions of feeling seen at her funeral, on people’s faces, and in public spaces are not merely grief over a death. They also represent the end of an era and an emotional reflection on an entire political life. I believe that at this moment, alongside the emotion, a comprehensive and measured assessment of her life is also a proper responsibility.

Undoubtedly, a major reason for this extraordinary sentiment is her passing. But alongside that, people are also reflecting on her overall life and contribution. Khaleda Zia did not enter politics with any conventional preparation for the role she eventually assumed. She had little formal or institutional political education, and her rise was not through conventional political pathways in public life. Her entry into the public sphere was largely due to inheriting responsibilities, yet that reality is not the whole truth.