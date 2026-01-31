Election 2026: ‘Rebel candidates’ emerge as BNP’s biggest challenge

As polling day for the national parliamentary election draws nearer, restlessness among rival political parties is steadily intensifying. Political competition is natural. Differences of opinion will exist; allegations will be made and counter-arguments will follow. But when such competition descends into physical violence, it ceases to remain within the bounds of politics. At that point, it is not only the election that suffers, but democracy itself—and the minimum standards of civility of the state are undermined.

Recently, a joint manifesto-declaration programme organised by the Jhenaigati upazila administration in Sherpur turned into a deadly clash. A local Jamaat-e-Islami leader was killed, while many BNP (BAngladesh Nationalist Party) activists were injured. That such violence could erupt in the presence of local administrators has deepened concerns about the overall electoral environment.

Around the same time, repeated incidents of egg-throwing at NCP (National Citizen Party) candidate Nasiruddin Patwary in the Dhaka-8 constituency have become emblematic of growing political intolerance. His remarks may be debated and criticised, but physical attacks can never be an acceptable response.