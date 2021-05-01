Who bolstered Hefazat’s bravado?

The question has arisen as to whether the stern stance adopted by the government against Hefazat, after the latter’s violent outbursts in Brahmanbaria and Hathazari, is a matter of principle or a strategic stance. From an ideological standpoint and on principle, it is hardly credible that Awami League can have any sort of understanding or dialogue with Hefazat. The organisation Hefazat-e-Islam was launched on 19 April 2010 with its movement against the women’s development policy and the education policy declared by the Awami League government.

In a democratic country, anyone can oppose any policy and even try to mobilise public opinion to that end. But no one has the right to apply pressure to remove the fundamental principles of the constitution and forcefully replace this with other views or decisions. But Hefazat does not recognise the laws of the land or the constitution. There 13-point demand does not have a single component that can be acceptable by a democratic and modern state.

After the 5 May 2013 siege at Shapla Chattar in the capital city, the government came down hard on Hefazat. Many leaders and activists of Hefazat were arrested. Cases were filed. And then we saw that no headway was made with the cases. The arrested leaders were released on bail, one after the other. So the present arrests of Hefazat leaders and the revival of old cases do not prove any actual change in the government’s stance.

The bottom line is, the government had adopted double standards for Hefazat. According to a Prothom Alo report, the government decision makers are now determined to bring Hefazat under control, the organisation which they were so desperate to appease in the past. They want to put a trusted leadership in place to keep the organisation by their side as in the past. As part of this endeavour, Hefazat men are being arrested and pressurized, and efforts are also on to create a rift in the organisation. The government apprehends that if a leadership of its choice is not installed at the helm of Hefazat, it may spiral out of control in the days to come. That is why the government wants to usher in Anas Madani, the son of the late Hefazat amir Shah Ahmad Shafi, and his followers, to the organisation’s leadership. But there are also quarters within the government that say neither Anas Madani not Babunagari can be entirely trusted. The strict stance must not waver.