Why is happiness disappearing?

People change over time with reason or without reason. They forget their memories and cope with fresh happenings. They leave their families behind and make new relationships; they become machines from human beings.

When asked about these changes, they say, ‘We are looking for happiness.’

But the question is: do they really find happiness in such a way? I guess not. So, what are the reasons behind all these changes? Why are they not satisfied with their prevailing fortunes? Let’s try to dig deeper.