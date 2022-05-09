Why so much ‘hatred’ towards Bangladesh?

It was World Press Freedom Day on 3 May. Coincidentally it was Eid on that day in Bangladesh. And on the very same day, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) published its report for the year 2022. Bangladesh’s ranking in that report was not news, it was bad news. The country scored only 36 as to how free the press was in Bangladesh. This score meant Bangladesh ranked at 162 among 182 countries. Last year it had ranked at 152. In other words, Bangladesh has slipped down 10 notches in the press freedom index. In this region, only Myanmar ranks below Bangladesh. Even Pakistan has scored relatively better than Bangladesh, ranked at 157.

Whenever Bangladesh has a poor ranking in any index or slips down in rank, our government does not accept that. The ministers come up with all sorts of reactions. Like last time, this year too Information Minister Hasan Mahmud was irked by the RSF report. After exchanging Eid greetings with journalists at his home in Chattogram, he expressed his reaction while facing various questions. He said, “Reporters Without Borders is a Paris-based organisation. This organisation always has hatred towards Bangladesh. Their report is motivated by hate, objectionable and unacceptable… They create false, inaccurate and fabricated reports about Bangladesh’s media…. A certain quarter is continuously campaigning about Bangladesh abroad. They gather information from that source and use that in their report, which is of no value.”