What happened on 7 November and what I saw

He also expressed his deep resentment over the introduction of a politics of hatred and division within the army.

He further stated that someone had been eavesdropping on his conversation with Zia and translating it into English. Shafayat had overheard the translation because of a crossed telephone connection. At the time, while Shafayat Jamil was speaking to Zia from inside Bangabhaban, he may not have realised that the force behind the coup was not Zia but Taher, his “Gono Bahini” (People’s Army), and the Revolutionary Soldiers’ Organisation—at least at that stage of events.

When Shafayat Jamil was informed around midnight about the revolution that had taken place inside the cantonment, he still had no clear understanding of the actual situation. By the time he learned what was really happening, it was already too late. After Khaled Mosharraf left Bangabhaban, Shafayat Jamil realised that he was the only one left behind there.

At around the early hours of dawn, he received a telephone call from Ziaur Rahman and learned that some revolutionary soldiers had arrived at the main gate of Bangabhaban looking for them. Deeply alarmed, he handed the car keys to the driver and attempted to escape by climbing over the rear wall of Bangabhaban. In doing so, he broke one of his legs.

He and Major Didar Ataur, the Fourth Bengal company commander stationed at Bangabhaban, travelled together in a car along the Dhaka–Chittagong Highway as far as the Meghna ferry terminal. By then, Shafayat Jamil could no longer continue because of his broken leg.

As fate would have it, they encountered the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Narayanganj there (Narayanganj was a subdivision at the time). The SDO was about to depart for Narayanganj by launch. Didar Ataur and Shafayat Jamil introduced themselves and explained that Jamil urgently needed medical attention. The SDO then took them aboard his launch.

After Shafayat Jamil received initial medical treatment, the SDO handed him and his companion over to the Bandar Police Station. It was from there that, on the morning of November 7, Shafayat Jamil spoke to General Ziaur Rahman over the telephone. A few days later, he was admitted to CMH (Combined Military Hospital) for specialised medical treatment. Until the last day of his life, he walked with a slight limp because of his broken leg.

Standing on the veranda of the Second Field Regiment, I saw Colonel Taher enter Ziaur Rahman’s room, surrounded by several soldiers and members of the Gono Bahini. Among his companions were also a few members of the Second Field Regiment. Initially, Taher and Zia embraced. As soon as the embrace ended, Taher asked Ziaur Rahman to go to the radio station and address the nation.

However, even before Taher arrived, Ziaur Rahman, while seated at the Second Field Regiment, had already recorded his address on the advice of other officers and sent the recording to the radio station for broadcast.

Later, Taher presented Zia with a list of demands on behalf of the soldiers. Zia said he would consider the matter at a later time and kept the list. Taher was evidently not particularly pleased with Zia’s response. After speaking privately with Zia for a while, he left the office in an agitated state.

Although the details of what Taher and Zia discussed that day are not known, some information was available from unverified sources. However, from the very beginning of the Sepoy Revolution, Radio Bangladesh (the renamed Bangladesh Betar) remained under the control of the Revolutionary Soldiers’ Organisation and the JSD’s Gono Bahini for an extended period. Zia was prevented from going there in person to deliver his address.