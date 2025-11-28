We have fallen into a maze.

Most men in this country are preoccupied with politics. Women from farming families spend their entire days with household chores and fieldwork. Where is the time to think of anything else? Whether politics or literature—these are luxuries of leisure for the urban middle class, these just satisfy the hunger of their minds.

In the villages, men’s political thoughts revolve around elections. It’s a seasonal concern. In the cities, of course, there are professional, full-time politicians. Now it is election season. Everyone is shaking off the dust; the political field is heating up day by day. Speakers on the stage are fired up.

Showdowns are taking place on the streets. Everyone seems to feel obliged to loudly proclaim that “I am good and everyone else is bad.” Different groups are eyeing the throne of power and getting entangled in internal squabbles. Their words burst like firecrackers—who loves the people more? Whenever elections approach, their overflowing baskets of “love for the people” are put on public display.

A political tsunami swept across the country in July–August 2024. Now everyone seems to be forgetting it. There is no sign of change in the language of politics or in the behavior of politicians. Everything continues as before—street fights, venomous rhetoric, character assassination.