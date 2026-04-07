What commercial banks should do to address the ongoing energy crisis

The ongoing Iran–Israel–US conflict has triggered widespread geopolitical tension across the globe. Instability in the Middle East has disrupted global oil supply chains and created volatility in energy markets—together driving an abnormal surge in international oil prices. The impact is most severe on import-dependent countries, among which Bangladesh is a notable example.

Due to the current conflict and the aggressive policies of dominant global powers, the energy crisis is increasingly likely to become a long-term global reality. As a result, low-income, import-dependent countries may face acute shortages of fuel. In this context, it is imperative to promote conscious and efficient energy use without delay.

As a developing country, Bangladesh’s electricity generation still relies heavily on imported fuel. Therefore, any increase in oil prices directly raises the cost of power generation and puts pressure on supply. In response, the government has taken measures such as reducing office hours, strengthening load management, and ensuring controlled energy use across sectors. Commercial banks, as part of this policy framework, have also limited their transaction and office hours.