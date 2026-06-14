Opinion
Architects of Germany’s epic comeback
In the FIFA World Cup, some teams win trophies; others make time itself testify in their favour. The German national team belongs to the second category. If the years from 1990 to 2014 were turned into a story, it would become a German football epic—a tale of victory and defeat woven together. In that story, the warriors never collapsed after defeat. Instead, they treated every fall as preparation for the next triumph. Carrying their identity, discipline, and strength, they conquered what once seemed unconquerable.
Germany won the 1990 World Cup in Italy. That victory felt like the final conquest of an ancient empire. The team did more than become champions. They proved that organized footballing power was not the enemy of beauty; it was another form of modern football artistry. Many believed that victory was Germany’s final peak.
History thought otherwise. The most fascinating chapter of modern German power football began afterward. Europe changed. Football changed. The centers of footballing talent shifted. Critics began to say Germany was no longer the Germany of old. They said there was no new talent, no edge, and that German power football had faded. Germany answered quickly.
Although eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 1994 World Cup, they returned in 1996 and defeated the Czech Republic 2–1 to win the European Championship. That promise of return reached full expression in the 2002 World Cup. For Germany, the tournament was a severe test—an impossible march of wounded soldiers. Before the competition, very few football observers considered Germany a finalist. But Germany has long been a creator of football fairy tales.
The central hero of the 2002 campaign was Oliver Kahn. Under the goalposts, he was not merely a goalkeeper. He was an impenetrable fortress. Before the final, Germany conceded only one goal in six matches. He finished the tournament allowing only three goals in seven matches and remains the only goalkeeper in World Cup history to win the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.
That frustration exploded in Brazil in 2014. Germany did not merely win the World Cup. They showed that history is never built overnight. History is created through patience, reconstruction, belief, and the courage to return.
When the defence broke down, Kahn stood like the final guardian. That tournament also introduced a new midfield hero to world football—Michael Ballack. His contribution cannot be measured by numbers alone, though the numbers remain remarkable: six matches, three goals, four assists, nearly four shots per match, and the heartbeat of Germany’s attack. His goal against South Korea sent Germany into the final. Yet a yellow card in that same match ruled him out of the final itself—one of the most painful absences in World Cup history.
With Ballack missing, Germany’s final felt incomplete. Miroslav Klose’s story became even more epic. At only twenty-four years old, he scored five goals—all headers. He seemed to reject gravity whenever crosses arrived. History would later remember him as the highest scorer in World Cup history. His journey began in 2002. Across four World Cups, Klose scored sixteen goals—five in 2002, five in 2006, four in 2010, and two in 2014.
Germany ultimately lost the 2002 final. But it was not an ending. It was a promise. In 2006 and 2010, Germany finished third in consecutive World Cups.
Yet their dominance never disappeared. Alongside Klose and Ballack, players like Lukas Podolski, Philipp Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Manuel Neuer, Mesut Özil, and Thomas Müller carried the team forward. After finishing runner-up in 2002 and third in the next two tournaments, Germany carried the frustration of coming close without touching the trophy.
That frustration exploded in Brazil in 2014. Germany did not merely win the World Cup. They showed that history is never built overnight. History is created through patience, reconstruction, belief, and the courage to return. The summer of 2014 was the end of a long journey. After twenty-four years, Germany came not simply to win—but to rewrite destiny. This was not old Germany. This was Joachim Low’s Germany: a fusion of discipline and artistry.
Neuer guarded the fortress. Toni Kroos controlled time. Müller turned attacks into battlefields. Lahm’s quiet leadership held everything together. Ahead stood Klose—the hunter of history. Then came Brazil. In the semifinal, Germany did not play a match. They performed a perfect symphony. Goal after goal. Attack after attack. The scoreboard stopped at 7–1. It was more than victory.
\It was a declaration of dominance. Yet the greatest scene was still to come. In the final against Argentina, time seemed to stand still. Then came that extra-time moment: a ball falling from the sky, chest control, and Mario Gotze’s finishing touch. It felt as if history itself crossed the goal line. The final whistle blew.
Germany celebrated—not simply a night of joy, but the fulfillment of an eight-year philosophy and the end of a twenty-four-year wait. When the fourth star rose above Brazil’s sky, the world understood that some victories do more than win trophies. They create eras.
The years after 2014 became another trial. Apart from winning the 2017 Confederations Cup, Germany achieved little. Group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022 intensified criticism. Yet this German side again appears promising and aggressive. Supporters believe the partnership of Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz can revive memories of Ballack and Klose. Under Julian Nagelsmann’s modern and flexible approach, the team combines youth and experience. No matter who stands in front of them, Germany believes in its identity. Because in world football, there may be many champions—but few authors of epic comebacks. Germany remains one of them.
* Nur E Alam is a writer and analyst
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