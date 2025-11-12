Why does BNP still rely on Khaleda Zia?

In its preliminary list of candidates for 236 constituencies in the 13th parliamentary election, the BNP has created the biggest surprise by reserving three seats for its chairperson, Khaleda Zia. The three constituencies are Feni-1, Bogura-7, and Dinajpur-3.

According to the election commission’s law, a person may contest in a maximum of three constituencies; previously, the limit was five. During Ershad’s rule, Communist Party General Secretary Mohammad Farhad proposed the “150+150 formula” between the Awami League and the BNP to establish political understanding between their two leaders. Following that, the election commission limited the number of constituencies to three.

From 1991 to 2008, Khaleda Zia contested in several constituencies and won all of them by large margins — she has never lost an election, a rare record in Bangladesh’s politics. Her political rival, Awami League President Sheikh Hasina, lost two constituencies in the 1991 election and one in 1996. Hussain Muhammad Ershad, though he won five constituencies from jail in 1991, lost one in 2014.

After being imprisoned in 2018 during the Awami League government in a corruption case, Khaleda Zia has remained largely inactive in politics. The BNP maintains that the case was politically motivated and baseless. Before her imprisonment, she appointed her elder son and senior vice chairman Tarique Rahman as the acting chairman of the party.