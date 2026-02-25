What will be the fate of interim government's ordinances?

The defunct interim government enthusiastically issued dozens of ordinances. According to the website of the Ministry of Law, in the first 45 days of 2026, that is, up to 15 February, the government issued 36 ordinances. This means an ordinance was issued in less than every one and a half days on average.

In 2025, 80 ordinances were issued; meaning it took around 4.5 days on average for each ordinance. And from 13 August to 31 December in 2024, 17 ordinances were issued. The average time taken for each ordinance was about 9 days.

Clearly, as time passed, the efficiency in issuing ordinances increased significantly. This is natural, as generally, efficiency blossoms progressively with repetition or frequent execution of the same task.

At the beginning of each ordinance, it is stated that the President issued the ordinances by the power of Article 93 of the Constitution. Broadly speaking, Article 93 states that if the parliament is not in session or dissolved, and “if the President is satisfied that circumstances exist which require immediate action...he may promulgate an ordinance.”