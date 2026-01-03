Is the commission doing the necessary for a free and fair election?

Less than a month and a half remains until our long-awaited elections. The day after the schedule was announced, Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho, fell victim to an assassination. He was a potential candidate for a constituency in the capital, Dhaka. His killers have still not been apprehended. Inqilab Moncho has been vocal in demanding justice for his murder. This incident has raised concerns among many about how a peaceful election can take place under such fragile law and order.

This election is particularly significant because it will serve simultaneously as a national election and a referendum.

Once the schedule is announced, everything falls under the authority of the election commission. Meanwhile, the weakened Awami League has already announced its intention to obstruct the election, and some of its members are even threatening civil war. Has the commission made preparations to address these challenges?

According to Articles 118 and 119 of the constitution, the election commission is an independent body. Its responsibility is to conduct elections. Under the Election Commission Act of 2022, the commission has the authority to maintain its own secretariat and formulate rules and regulations.