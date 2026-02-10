Awami League remains present in its absence in this election

Not only the BNP, but other parties too are employing various strategies to draw Awami League supporters to their side. Incentives are being offered in different ways, and some are expressing sympathy as well. As a result, in this election without the boat symbol, it can be said with confidence that the party’s votes will largely end up in the ballot boxes of sympathetic candidates.

While campaigning in Thakurgaon on 28 January, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “This time there is no ''boat''. The ''boat'' has fled. It has left its supporters stranded and in trouble. We have stood by them in that trouble.” Jamaat’s nayeb-e-ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher announced in Chauddagram, Cumilla, that Awami League leaders and activists would not be harassed.

Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haq Nur said in his constituency, “I take responsibility for Awami League. Not a single one of you will come to even the slightest harm.”

Since 1991, in all the elections that have been held, except for 15 February 1996, Awami League has participated. In some, it won and formed the government; in others, it sat in the opposition. The party has also held three controversial elections. In these elections, the Awami League received a minimum of 30 per cent and a maximum of 47 per cent of the vote.