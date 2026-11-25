We often explain the crisis in Bangladesh's banking sector through non-performing loans, capital shortfalls, or liquidity crises. However, deep within these problems lies a more significant issue, which is the weakness in bank management and governance. Drawing from my 37 years of experience in banking both at home and abroad, I can say that the difference between a good bank and a weak bank is not just in capital or profit; a significant difference is made by the board of directors. When the board is responsible, management is held accountable. But when the board is captive to family interests, political influence, or personal business interests, the bank becomes a tool to protect the owner's interests rather than an institution serving depositors.

In this context, I view positively the new draft amendment to the Bank Company Act, 1991. On 22 November, the government finalised the draft amendment. Proposals to reduce the tenure of directors, limit family-based control, and keep political figures out of bank leadership are significant. However, alongside amending the law, changes must be made in the board's culture. Without this, it will be difficult to resolve longstanding discrepancies in the banking sector.