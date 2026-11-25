Opinion
Bank Company Act (amendment): Change also needed in the culture of board governance
We often explain the crisis in Bangladesh's banking sector through non-performing loans, capital shortfalls, or liquidity crises. However, deep within these problems lies a more significant issue, which is the weakness in bank management and governance. Drawing from my 37 years of experience in banking both at home and abroad, I can say that the difference between a good bank and a weak bank is not just in capital or profit; a significant difference is made by the board of directors. When the board is responsible, management is held accountable. But when the board is captive to family interests, political influence, or personal business interests, the bank becomes a tool to protect the owner's interests rather than an institution serving depositors.
In this context, I view positively the new draft amendment to the Bank Company Act, 1991. On 22 November, the government finalised the draft amendment. Proposals to reduce the tenure of directors, limit family-based control, and keep political figures out of bank leadership are significant. However, alongside amending the law, changes must be made in the board's culture. Without this, it will be difficult to resolve longstanding discrepancies in the banking sector.
Firstly, the proposal to reduce the maximum continuous tenure of directors from 12 years to 6 years, with a three-year break thereafter, is timely. In 2018, the tenure was increased from 6 years to 9 years, and in 2023 it was made 12 years. This has created the opportunity for the same individual to remain on the board for a long time. Prolonged control by the same individual increases conflicts of interest and personal influence. A bank is not anyone's inherited property. If one cannot make an effective contribution in 6 years, it will not be possible in 12 years either.
Secondly, the proposal to reduce the number of family members on the board from three to two and the number of family-controlled firm's representative directors from two to one is important. Family-centric ownership is a significant issue in Bangladesh's banking sector. In many cases, borrowers and decision-makers for loan approval operate within the same circle of interest, increasing the bank's risk and harming depositors. However, reducing the number of members alone is not enough; indirect control through relatives, business partners, and associated firms must also be curtailed.
Thirdly, the proposal to increase the number of independent directors is also positive. It is suggested that at least 4 out of 20 board members and at least 3 on boards with fewer members be independent directors. This is progress compared to before. However, the question remains how effectively only 4 independent directors on a 20-member board can challenge the decisions of ownership. The initial draft by the interim government suggested a maximum 15-member board with at least half being independent directors; the final draft deviated from this.
In my view, at least one-third of the board members should be independent directors. Bangladesh Bank should have a transparent and merit-based panel for appointing them. Merely appointing individuals favoured by the owners as independent directors will not ensure true independence. They should also be prioritised in leading audit, risk management, and nomination committees.
Fourthly, the initiative to operate banks free from political influence is crucial. The proposal to close the possibility for ministers, state ministers, members of parliament, and local government representatives to be directors, managing directors, or chief executive officers of banks is commendable. If political identity or influence is considered in loan approval, it disrupts banking discipline. Loans then cease to be business decisions and become matters of personal favour. However, along with political titleholders, the pathway for indirect influence through close individuals or business interests must also be closed.
Fifthly, the participation of women in the bank's board needs to be increased. The new draft of the Bank Company Act does not have a specific quota for women. However, a separate government policy published on 22 November suggests considering appointing qualified women to one-third of the positions on the boards of state-owned, government-partnered banks and financial institutions. The participation of qualified female professionals should also be increased in private banks. They should have practical skills in finance, law, technology, and risk management.
Sixth, fit and proper or suitability verification needs to be made more effective. In addition to limiting the opportunities for defaulters, individuals involved in financial crimes, or violators of regulatory rules to become directors, it is necessary to verify relevant experience and professional qualifications. A director's competence cannot be assessed solely based on documents. Directors should receive regular training on banking risks, cyber security, money laundering, climate risks, and artificial intelligence. Mandatory training of at least two to three days a year could be introduced.
The financial situation of the banking sector is also warning us. According to Bangladesh Bank, as of September 2026, non-performing loans stood at Tk 6274.04 billion, which is 33.80 per cent of total loans. At the same time, the provision shortfall was Tk 2183.39 billion. In June, this shortfall was Tk 2223.58 billion. On the other hand, by the end of June, the sector's capital adequacy ratio or CRAR had fallen to a negative 3.80 per cent. Under the Basel-3 framework, the minimum capital adequacy ratio is 10 per cent and 12.50 per cent with the capital conservation buffer. This situation reflects poor loan management and governance failures.
Therefore, the proposal to give Bangladesh Bank the power to relax the 10 per cent shareholding limit for strategic investors is positive. However, the investor's financial capability, governance experience, and long-term commitment must be considered. At the same time, the proposal to enforce loan recovery without the opportunity to reschedule after a director leaves the position should be effective.
Finally, ensuring management's independence is essential. The board will make policy decisions, but the managing director must be given professional independence in daily bank operations. No MD can establish good governance if there's a fear of losing their job for rejecting unethical directives from the owner. Therefore, effective supervision by Bangladesh Bank is necessary for both appointing and removing an MD. The central bank must also have the power to dissolve a board, form a new board, and impose penalties for irregularities.
The ownership of a bank can be private, but its accountability is not solely to the owner. It is linked to the savings of millions of depositors, the investments of entrepreneurs, and the stability of the country's economy.
Hence, bank governance is a significant institutional responsibility. While the law can set the framework for this responsibility, its effective implementation requires an independent board, professional management, and strong regulatory oversight. Changing the law is easy; breaking the age-old interest circle and changing the governance culture of a bank is hard. Yet, this difficult task is what must be undertaken now. Because, changing the law alone will not change a bank, the culture of board governance must also change.
#Mamun Rashid is banker and economic analyst
*The opinions expressed here are the author's own.
#This article, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.