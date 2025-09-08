Australia: Acknowledging the past, shaping the future

There was warmth and pride in her voice when Binowee Bayles greeted us with “Warami” — a word of welcome in the language of the Dharug people, the traditional custodians of Sydney. It was more than a greeting; it was an initiation into the journey we were about to undertake over the next seven days.

We were five women from Bangladesh visiting Australia in mid-August on the prestigious Canberra Fellowships Program. From that first meeting onwards, what struck me most was how Australia is confronting its history — recognising the wrongs done to the Aboriginal peoples, the First Peoples of the land — and striving through legislation, policies, social programmes, and awareness to make amends and ensure equal opportunities and human rights for all.