Reforming Bangladesh Bar Council enrolment: Call for practical legal education

The reforms needed do not require political consensus—they require common sense and honesty. First, the Bar Council must shift its focus from memorisation to application-based learning. Exams should test candidates on their ability to analyse legal problems, draft pleadings, and argue cases. Second, the Judicial Reform Commission should revisit its recommendations, drawing inspiration from successful models like the BPTC. Finally, legal education must be modernised to reflect the realities of 21st-century practice, where technology and practical skills are paramount.

The Judicial Reform Commission had an opportunity to set a gold standard for legal education and the profession. Instead, they offered timid, superficial solutions that fail to address the core issues. Memorising statutes will not prepare advocates for the challenges of modern legal practice. What we need is a system that prioritises practical skills, critical thinking, and the ability to apply the law effectively.

In our court system, we need good, honest advocates—and we need them fast. The quality of advocates, particularly in the lower courts, is a glaring concern. Many of the advocates produced by the Bangladesh Bar Council are below par, lacking the skills and ethical grounding necessary to uphold justice. This not only undermines the credibility of the legal profession but also denies ordinary citizens access to competent representation.

As I reflect on the plight of the 70,000-plus law graduates struggling under this broken system, I can’t help but ask: Who is responsible for destroying their dreams and potential? Is it the Bangladesh Bar Council, for clinging to an outdated enrolment process? Is it the universities, for failing to provide a practical legal education? Or is it the Judicial Reform Commission, for lacking the vision and courage to enact meaningful change? Whoever it is, the cost of their failure is borne by thousands of young minds who deserve better.

The time for half-hearted reforms is over. The Bar Council and the Judicial Reform Commission must act decisively to overhaul the enrolment process and raise the standard of legal education. Only then can we ensure that Bangladesh’s legal profession meets the demands of the 21st century and delivers justice for all.

*Miraz M Zaman, Barrister at Law, Email: [email protected]