Mamdani’s magical win and his multilingual outreach

Zohran Mamdani’s historic victory in the New York City mayoral election has drawn global attention. He is young, bold, energetic and progressive. He has overcome many challenges from all around and prevailed in the race. Many are calling his win “magical,” and one of the most powerful elements of that magic was his grassroots, multilingual outreach.

New York is the largest city in the US and one of the ethnically diverse metropolises in the world and often considered as a city of immigrants. Mamdani made history by becoming first Muslim mayor of South Asian origin.