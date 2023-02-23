Why must the foreigners be reassured about the election?

For many decades now, the US, UK, Canada, Japan and European countries have been carrying our various integrated programmes for democracy and human rights. These countries are participants of President Joe Biden's Summit for Democracy initiative and are committed to play a role in various degrees. These countries regard Bangladesh as a hybrid democracy, where democratic institutions have become ineffective and where authoritarian propensities are a cause of concern. Before the Dhaka visit of Derek Chollet, it had been learnt that Bangladesh has yet again been dropped from President Biden's second Summit for Democracy to be held on 29-30 March. Reacting sharply, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said, "To whom have you come to teach democracy?" Why then were assurances regarding the election, an indispensible element of democracy, being made to the representative of that country's state department? And there was no insignificant amount of lobbying in the US either over the past one year. Perhaps the root cause of this anger is that, despite spending huge amounts of money, they still were not invited to the summit.

If we go back 10 months, then another question sprouts to the mind. On 4 April last year, during bilateral talks between US secretary of state Antony Blinken and foreign minister AK Abdul Momen in Washington on the occasion of 50 years of Bangladesh-US diplomatic relations, foreign minister Momen asked for US help in getting BNP to come to the election. Momen himself revealed that. He also said there must be a conviction that all political parties take part in inclusive elections. That is why it was essential for BNP to also take part in the election.

There are all sorts of ruminations about various proposals being made to bring BNP to the election. On one hand, Awami League activists keep round-the-clock vigil so that BNP cannot take up any programme to bring the country to a standstill, and on the other hand there are indications that the government might take a softer stance regarding Khaleda Zia's medical treatment or her participation in politics. It is one thing to take a decision to put up dummy candidates in various seats in the election, but quite another matter if this is announced in advance. Fielding dummy candidates is nothing new for the big parties. It seems the 'carrot and stick' method is being applied here. But the publicising of these seems to be aimed at scaring BNP. So, in context of the assurances being made to the foreigners about the election preparations and how this will be credible and legitimate, the question can justifiably be asked, has the US then taken on a mediator's role? The signs are suggestive!