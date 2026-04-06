How deep was the interim govt's 'deep state'

Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain served as an advisor for almost the entire duration of Professor Yunus's interim government. He was appointed to the government as a representative of the students leading the July uprising. The students also had significant control and authority over the government. There is ample reason to consider Asif Mahmud a powerful member of the interim government as an advisor. He suddenly raised the issue of the ''deep state'' during the interim government era. He claimed that the deep state had proposed to keep the interim government in power until 2029.

Now the question arises, to what extent is Asif Mahmud's claim true? Or is it an attempt at self-justification? He stated, "We did not agree to that. We always prioritised democracy, and the interim government was committed to it, which is why the election took place. To ensure the election was not questioned, we ourselves stepped down proactively." If his statement is true, then the allegation is serious.

The ''deep state'' generally refers to powers that operate outside the visible government or legal power structure. These forces, positioned beyond elected, legal, or constitutional institutions, often exert influence over the government through administrative, security, military, or intelligence agencies or are employed by the government for various purposes. In most cases, these actions lack legal foundation and accountability.