Why do MPs enjoy fistfights so much?

In 2008, Awami League had pledged in their election manifesto that the national parliament will be made effective and government’s accountability will be ensured.

The property statements and income sources of the prime minister, cabinet members, parliament members as well as their families would be made public every year.

The people will judge how effective the national parliament has been. But, none of their property statements and income sources were made public every year in accordance to the election manifesto.

In reply to journalists' questions related to this, the routine answer is, “Financial statements are available at NBR, check it out.”