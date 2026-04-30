Opinion
Train surfing tourism: Extreme trends taint Bangladesh's global image
In recent years, Bangladesh—particularly Dhaka has witnessed a curious and troubling trend: an influx of international tourists and social media influencers drawn to Bangladesh not by its rich culture or natural beauty, but by the extreme practice known as “train surfing.”
A recent example is Flora Gonning’s video “I went on a spontaneous trip to BANGLADESH (to do something stupid),” where she and her crew, guided by a local, climbed onto the roof of a crowded intercity train for a roughly 7-hour journey. They faced strong winds, low-hanging branches, electric wires, and constant fear of falling. Eventually they climbed down to the overcrowded interior for safety.
For many locals, the term ‘Train Surfing’ feels unfamiliar. Yet the act is not. Train surfing refers to riding on top of trains, clinging to railings, or hanging precariously from overcrowded carriages. For many of us in Bangladesh, this is not a recreational activity it is a daily reality. Thousands of commuters resort to such measures due to extreme overcrowding, mismanagement, lack of available seating, or inability to afford tickets. What is a necessity for locals, born of systemic constraints, has become for outsiders a spectacle of thrill and danger.
We also need a bigger plan for sustainable tourism that shows off Bangladesh's natural beauty and rich culture. Viral content can get you noticed quickly, but it can't be the basis of a national identity. We are at a crossroads right now. We can either be known for risk and chaos or for natural beauty and culture.
Social media has played a central role in making this trend popular. Viral videos showing people travelling atop trains during Eid holidays or other peak travel seasons have captured global attention. To international audiences, these videos appear surreal, extreme and almost cinematic. For some influencers, they represent an opportunity to chase adrenaline and generate viral content. As a result, a growing number of foreign tourists are arriving in Dhaka, particularly at Kamalapur Railway Station, seeking to “experience” train surfing firsthand.
This raises serious ethical and safety concerns. What is being promoted as adventure tourism is a high-risk activity that endangers lives. Riding atop trains and buses has led to numerous injuries and fatalities among locals. Romanticising it even indirectly through viral content normalises these dangerous acts which may place both locals and tourists at fatal risks.
Beyond safety, the trend also impacts Bangladesh’s global image. While these influencers capture moments of extreme commuting, they’re also showing our deeper urban challenges: uncollected waste lining the streets, open sewage systems, clogged canals filled with garbage, unplanned construction, and relentless noise pollution. These visuals, broadcast to millions worldwide essentially portray Dhaka as chaotic, noisy and mismanaged instead of its history and culture.
Beyond safety, the trend also impacts Bangladesh’s global image. While these influencers capture moments of extreme commuting, they’re also showing our deeper urban challenges: uncollected waste lining the streets, open sewage systems, clogged canals filled with garbage, unplanned construction, and relentless noise pollution. These visuals, broadcast to millions worldwide essentially portray Dhaka as chaotic, noisy and mismanaged instead of its history and culture.
The contrast becomes even more striking when compared to other densely populated Asian cities. Jakarta, currently ranked among the world’s most populous urban centres alongside Dhaka, is often portrayed through images of improved infrastructure, organised transport systems, and cleaner public spaces. Dhaka, on the other hand, is frequently depicted as the worst city to live in.
Yet this narrative is incomplete. Bangladesh possesses immense tourism potential. From the serene beauty of Cox’s Bazar and the Sundarbans to its rich cultural heritage. Bangladesh offers far more than the extreme scenes currently trending online. Nations such as Thailand and Indonesia have demonstrated how strategic investment in tourism infrastructure, urban management, and a branding can transform perception and drive economic growth.
Bangladesh is already getting a lot of attention from around the world, but the question is what kind of attention we want? If dangerous things like train surfing keep being associated with the country, they will hide its real strengths. To fix this, we need to act: stricter enforcement of public transport safety rules, countrywide proper waste and sewage management, strict stance against pollution.
We also need a bigger plan for sustainable tourism that shows off Bangladesh's natural beauty and rich culture. Viral content can get you noticed quickly, but it can't be the basis of a national identity. We are at a crossroads right now. We can either be known for risk and chaos or for natural beauty and culture.
#Kazi Jafir Zaman is a student.