Train surfing tourism: Extreme trends taint Bangladesh's global image

In recent years, Bangladesh—particularly Dhaka has witnessed a curious and troubling trend: an influx of international tourists and social media influencers drawn to Bangladesh not by its rich culture or natural beauty, but by the extreme practice known as “train surfing.”

A recent example is Flora Gonning’s video “I went on a spontaneous trip to BANGLADESH (to do something stupid),” where she and her crew, guided by a local, climbed onto the roof of a crowded intercity train for a roughly 7-hour journey. They faced strong winds, low-hanging branches, electric wires, and constant fear of falling. Eventually they climbed down to the overcrowded interior for safety.

For many locals, the term ‘Train Surfing’ feels unfamiliar. Yet the act is not. Train surfing refers to riding on top of trains, clinging to railings, or hanging precariously from overcrowded carriages. For many of us in Bangladesh, this is not a recreational activity it is a daily reality. Thousands of commuters resort to such measures due to extreme overcrowding, mismanagement, lack of available seating, or inability to afford tickets. What is a necessity for locals, born of systemic constraints, has become for outsiders a spectacle of thrill and danger.