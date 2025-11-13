Will the shapla kali bloom on the sheaf of paddy?

However, Jamaat has benefited the most from this collaboration. Their anti-liberation war role has been largely erased, and university students have cast votes for Jamaat as a complement to the NCP. Due to organisational weaknesses and the immaturity of its leaders, the NCP has not progressed far. Many of its activities remained limited to the personal influence of certain leaders.

Through its alliance and organisational structure, Jamaat received a significant 'boost' as the second party. The NCP is now perhaps realising that Jamaat has overshadowed them as the second party; at best, the NCP may now be the third-largest party. Another shift is gradually becoming visible in politics. After losing in DUCSU-RACSU elections, the BNP suffered a significant setback in the political arena. However, it has now recovered and returned to a top position.

Recently, Nahid Islam stated, “One must think carefully before forming an alliance with someone who bears historical responsibility.” Nasiruddin Patwari explicitly said that the anti-liberation Jamaat can never come to power in Bangladesh. The NCP may now be realising that remaining aligned with Jamaat could increase its losses. It likely wants to stay close to power without being labeled a right-wing party. Many observers suggest that it may now prioritise a compromise with the BNP.