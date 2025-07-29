Can cartoons be counted as journalism?

A cartoon drawn in a small frame can highlight an incident, a context or a political situation in its entirety. Working as a cartoonist in newspapers, I have had a variety of experiences over the years. Once, at an event, a friend of mine was introducing me as a "journalist." Someone nearby interrupted, saying, “Oh, I know him. He’s not a journalist, he’s a cartoonist!”

I take pride in both identities. It’s my deep love for cartoons that makes me a cartoonist. And journalism, needless to say, is a highly respected profession in our society.

But are cartooning and journalism two separate professions? Can a cartoonist be considered a journalist? Even among highly educated people in our society, this remains a question.

From my own experience, I can say with some certainty that most people in our country don’t consider cartoons as a form of journalism.