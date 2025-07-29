Opinion
Can cartoons be counted as journalism?
Are cartooning and journalism two separate professions? Can a cartoonist be considered a journalist? Even among highly educated people in our society, this remains a question.
A cartoon drawn in a small frame can highlight an incident, a context or a political situation in its entirety. Working as a cartoonist in newspapers, I have had a variety of experiences over the years. Once, at an event, a friend of mine was introducing me as a "journalist." Someone nearby interrupted, saying, “Oh, I know him. He’s not a journalist, he’s a cartoonist!”
I take pride in both identities. It’s my deep love for cartoons that makes me a cartoonist. And journalism, needless to say, is a highly respected profession in our society.
From my own experience, I can say with some certainty that most people in our country don’t consider cartoons as a form of journalism.
Interestingly, this misconception exists not just among the general people, but among many in the newspaper industry too.
And yet cartooning is a very powerful form of journalism. Of course, not all cartoons are journalism. There are many branches of cartooning, like comic strips, graphic novels, caricatures, gag and more.
A good cartoon is not defined by the quality of the drawing alone. It must carry a message. The viewer or reader should be able to grasp that message instantly, at a glance.
Are all of these forms part of journalism? Not at all. So, which branch of cartooning is recognised as a strong form of journalism in modern newspapers?
According to the American Press Institute, the four main goals of journalism are:
1. To inform the public
2. To hold power to account
3. To foster democratic debate
4. To act in public interest
All four of these core goals are present in political or editorial cartoons. That’s why these two branches of cartooning are recognised as important and powerful forms of journalism.
A political or editorial cartoon deals with current issues, analysis of social or political events, and criticism of government missteps through satire and irony. As such, cartoons help generate democratic debate, which is an essential function of journalism.
John Hart has aptly described the role of the cartoonist. In his book 'Political Cartoons and the Press', he wrote that a cartoonist plays the role of reporter, analyst, and critic all at once. Through their drawings, they portray reality.
A cartoon is not just a whimsical sketch meant for laughs. It carries humor, a message and an analysis of an event. A cartoon can present complex political issues in ways that may not be possible even through pages of writing. In places where freedom of speech is restricted, cartoons can become a powerful medium for expressing truth, because they can convey complex topics indirectly.
Just as not all cartoons are journalism, not all cartoons are political or editorial either. A well-drawn image may be a fine piece of art, a good caricature or a quality illustration.
As a cartoonist, I hope that the politicians of tomorrow will be more open-minded and that future governments will be cartoon-friendly. Cartoons, after all, highlight the flaws and follies of a government, something essential for a healthy democratic environment.
A cartoon drawn in a small frame can capture an entire event, context, or political situation. In this sense, the drawing is merely a medium of expression. The message it conveys is what truly matters.
Imagine you’ve written something. Your handwriting is exceptionally beautiful. It may be a delight to look at. But if the content is incomprehensible, if the meaning isn’t clear, then the beauty of the writing serves little purpose.
So, that beautiful handwriting becomes more or less meaningless. Similarly, we may admire a well-crafted drawing, but if a cartoon lacks a clear message, or if its meaning is not easily understood, it cannot be considered a political or editorial cartoon. Rather, it would be classified as a piece of art.
A contemplative work of art and a cartoon are not the same thing. A political or editorial cartoon must contain a message, an analysis and it must follow the conventions of journalism.
Therefore, a political cartoonist must have an understanding of journalism, politics, and economics, and must stay constantly alert to current events.
Political cartoons have been recognised as an important branch of journalism in both the 'Nieman Reports' of Harvard University and the 'Columbia Journalism Review'.
Cartoons are a vital component in the newspapers of the Western world. In Western journalism, political or editorial cartoons have long been established as a powerful and unique form of expression.
A cartoon is not merely a work of art. It is a brilliant fusion of art, satire and journalism, capable of conveying complex political messages to readers in a single glance.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) states that editorial cartoons are a form of journalism where artistic skill and satire come together to question authority and expose injustice.
This acknowledgment affirms, globally, that editorial cartoons are a crucial safeguard of democracy.
In the Western world, editorial cartoons are legally recognised. In the United States, they fall under the protection of the First Amendment of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression. Even the courts acknowledge that cartoons are a creative and protected form of expression.
In our country, newspapers or a higher standard do give special importance to cartoons, and readers thoroughly enjoy them. But unfortunately, political figures and the government in our country tend to be overly sensitive about cartoons.
As a result, a kind of self-censorship operates among cartoonists and newspapers. This has led to a noticeable decline in the presence of cartoons in our newspapers in recent years, a discouraging trend.
* Khalil Rahman is a cartoonist and a writer