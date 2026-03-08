International Women’s Day and the unfinished struggle for equality

Yet political and social realities reveal a persistent paradox: women are celebrated, yet structurally constrained. Political power in Bangladesh remains overwhelmingly male-dominated. In the 2026 parliamentary elections, only seven women were directly elected to general seats—a number strikingly similar to the seven women indirectly nominated from East Pakistan to the Constituent Assembly in 1970.

Economic inequality persists worldwide. Millions of women remain disadvantaged as governments and societies fail to guarantee fair pay, economic security, and recognition for unpaid labour. Across the globe, women are still paid less than men for work of equal value, and opportunities for leadership often remain limited. Even when education levels match or exceed those of men, social and economic barriers continue to curtail the benefits of those achievements. In digital spaces, women face harassment, threats, and exclusion, demonstrating that progress in visibility does not always translate into equality in participation or safety.

Child marriage continues to rob millions of girls of their childhoods and futures. In Bangladesh, 41.6 per cent of girls are married before the age of eighteen, while over 8 per cent are married before fifteen, interrupting education, limiting economic independence, and perpetuating cycles of inequality. Sexual violence is on the rise: the 2025 report from Bangladesh Mahila Parishad recorded 786 women and girls as victims of rape or gang rape, a 52.3 per cent increase from 2024. These realities underscore the limits of formal recognition and celebratory gestures when structural protection and social enforcement remain weak.