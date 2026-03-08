International Women’s Day and the unfinished struggle for equality
Every year on International Women’s Day, the world pauses to celebrate women’s achievements. It has been sponsored by the United Nations (UN) since 1975. Streets are adorned with banners, social media fills with tributes, and institutions highlight women’s contributions across societies. Purple, green, and white—the colours historically associated with this day—symbolise dignity and justice, hope, and purity. Yet while the celebration is global, the reality it commemorates remains far from universal. Equality is still unfinished.
Women today occupy positions that were unimaginable a generation ago. Globally, they have become presidents, prime ministers, CEOs, scientists, and thought leaders, shaping the trajectory of nations. In Bangladesh, women have made historic gains in education and the workforce, particularly in sectors like garments and microfinance.
Education systems must challenge stereotypes from early childhood, institutions must create inclusive workplaces, and legal frameworks must protect women in both public and private spheres
Yet political and social realities reveal a persistent paradox: women are celebrated, yet structurally constrained. Political power in Bangladesh remains overwhelmingly male-dominated. In the 2026 parliamentary elections, only seven women were directly elected to general seats—a number strikingly similar to the seven women indirectly nominated from East Pakistan to the Constituent Assembly in 1970.
Economic inequality persists worldwide. Millions of women remain disadvantaged as governments and societies fail to guarantee fair pay, economic security, and recognition for unpaid labour. Across the globe, women are still paid less than men for work of equal value, and opportunities for leadership often remain limited. Even when education levels match or exceed those of men, social and economic barriers continue to curtail the benefits of those achievements. In digital spaces, women face harassment, threats, and exclusion, demonstrating that progress in visibility does not always translate into equality in participation or safety.
Child marriage continues to rob millions of girls of their childhoods and futures. In Bangladesh, 41.6 per cent of girls are married before the age of eighteen, while over 8 per cent are married before fifteen, interrupting education, limiting economic independence, and perpetuating cycles of inequality. Sexual violence is on the rise: the 2025 report from Bangladesh Mahila Parishad recorded 786 women and girls as victims of rape or gang rape, a 52.3 per cent increase from 2024. These realities underscore the limits of formal recognition and celebratory gestures when structural protection and social enforcement remain weak.
The struggle for equality is not limited to Bangladesh. Globally, 54 per cent of countries lack consent-based legal definitions of rape, 44% do not guarantee equal pay for work of equal value, and nearly three in four countries still permit child marriage, curtailing education, security, and opportunities for millions of girls worldwide. These figures illustrate a sobering reality: symbolic celebration often outpaces tangible structural change.
International Women’s Day carries a dual responsibility: to celebrate achievements and to confront the gaps that remain. Recognition alone is insufficient. Laws, policies, and cultural norms must evolve to ensure women’s equality in education, work, politics, and personal autonomy. Education systems must challenge stereotypes from early childhood, institutions must create inclusive workplaces, and legal frameworks must protect women in both public and private spheres. Meaningful change demands persistent attention, societal engagement, and coordinated policy innovation.
For International Women’s Day 2026 (March 8), the global observance is anchored in a powerful dual message. At its core, the United Nations theme is “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls,” a call to dismantle discriminatory laws, strengthen protections, and ensure that women and girls can fully enjoy equal rights and access to justice in every sphere of life. Complementing this, a widely promoted campaign theme is “Give To Gain,” which emphasises that when individuals, communities, and institutions intentionally invest time, resources, support, and opportunities in women’s advancement, both women and societies benefit. These themes remind us that equality is achieved not through words alone, but through deliberate action and sustained commitment.
The colours of International Women’s Day—purple for dignity and justice, green for hope, white for purity—reflect the aspiration that drives this movement. True equality is neither automatic nor guaranteed; it must be built, defended, and expanded. Until every woman can participate fully and freely in all aspects of society, International Women’s Day will remain not only a celebration but a clarion call to continue the unfinished journey toward equality.