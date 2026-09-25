Speaker exposes festering wounds of the state

The morning in Bangladesh is very beautiful. The sun rises slowly, as if the golden colour mixes with the river water. Birds call, and the scent of fresh leaves floats in the air. But amidst this beautiful morning, an invisible darkness hides somewhere—like the dust accumulated inside an old building on the busy streets of the city. That darkness is named corruption.

Corruption doesn't originate in a single day. It is born from human greed, fear, the allure of power, and the long-standing habits of society. The government offices and courts of Bangladesh seem like the old stage of that darkness, where new dramas are performed daily, but the ending of the story never changes.

As soon as the office opens in the morning, a line forms at the door. Someone has come to register a birth certificate, someone else to correct a land document, and another to submit case files. Their eyes hold hope, thinking maybe their work will get done today. However, as soon as they enter the office, they realise that the pace of work is not like the rising sun—rather, it is slow, obscure, and uncertain like fog.