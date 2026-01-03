Will the label of 'liar' be erased in the eyes of Gen Z?

1.

In Bangladesh, a proper methodology for political analysis has yet to develop. The framework for analyzing political culture is also weak. As a result, we often conflate the personal qualities of political figures with an evaluation of their governance. This confusion continually produces aimless debates and arguments, further deepening divisions.

The methods for analyzing rulers as individuals and for analyzing governance are fundamentally different. One approach evaluates the ruler or leader as a person; the other assesses the political successes and failures of their time in power. When these two are read as one, history becomes distorted.

2.

Does being a good person automatically make someone a good ruler? And if a ruler fails, does that mean they become entirely unworthy of respect as a person?

History offers many examples of highly admirable individuals who were unsuccessful rulers. Jimmy Carter of the United States is globally recognized as an honest and humane individual, yet he was a relatively weak president. Uruguay’s Joseé Mujica is a symbol of personal morality, but his governance policies remain debated. Tanzania’s Julius Nyerere was beyond question in personal integrity, yet his economic policies plunged the country into crisis. India’s Lal Bahadur Shastri is respected as a person, but his tenure was short. Manmohan Singh is admired for his decency and civility, yet the weaknesses of his government are widely acknowledged.