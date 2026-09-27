Where are the answers to 10 questions raised about the Ganges Barrage?

From the outset, the proponents of this barrage have been explaining to the public that its primary purpose is to store monsoon water for use in winter. But based on the statistics provided in the executive summary, we demonstrated that only 1. 53 per cent of the total monsoon flow of the Ganges could be retained by the barrage.

We further showed that to facilitate a total flow of 698 cubic meters per second in five distributaries (Baral, Ichamati, Hisna-Mathabhanga, Gorai-Madhumati, and Chandana-Barasia) and the Godagari and Bheramara pumping stations during the dry season in Bangladesh, only 209 cubic meters per second (30 per cent) could come from the stored monsoon water. The remaining 489 cubic meters per second (70 per cent) must be sourced from the ongoing flow of the Ganges, which is 1, 295 cubic meters per second.

As a result, due to the barrage, the dry season flow of the Ganges at Pangsa would be shared almost 60: 40; meaning the flow towards Goalando would further decrease by approximately 40 per cent compared to now.

The proposed barrage would be another Farakka. Currently, at Farakka, the Ganga's dry season flow is nearly equally divided between India and Bangladesh. Due to the proposed barrage, the flow of the Ganges downstream of Pangsa would decrease to such an extent, possibly explaining why the executive summary of the feasibility report is so silent on its impact on downstream areas. This possibly also explains why the proponents of the barrage are so displeased because what they might have wanted to hide, we have exposed.