Think before playing the ‘China card’

The visit of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to China and the joint communique issued at the end of the visit make it clear that the relationship between these two countries has now entered a qualitatively new level. China has now taken the place that India occupied as the driver of this relationship for so long. India has not overlooked this development.

According to the joint communique, China has reiterated its support for Bangladesh's efforts to uphold national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and has expressed respect for the decisions of the Bangladeshi people in choosing their path of independent development. Later, in explaining this stance in Dhaka, Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen stated that China is vehemently opposed to any foreign interference in any country and stands by Bangladesh in opposing such interference.

The problem is that if the statement had been delivered in the usual ambiguous diplomatic language, which is preserved in the first sentence of the ambassador's statement, there would have been less controversy. But the ambassador proactively stated that if anyone tries to interfere in Bangladesh’s affairs, they will also intervene. In other words, to counter one foreign intervention with another, neither of which is desirable.