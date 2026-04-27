Opinion
The urgent need for AI literacy in Bangladesh’s schools
On a rainy autumn evening, a seemingly ordinary moment revealed an increasingly common reality. A younger student, still in the early years of secondary school, was seen using artificial intelligence with remarkable ease to complete assignments and solve mathematical problems. Such technological fluency is, on the surface, impressive. Yet it also raises a deeper concern. The scene echoes an earlier transition, when the introduction of calculators into classrooms quietly began to erode foundational mathematical skills among students who had not yet mastered the basics.
There was a time in Bangladesh when memorising multiplication tables was not merely an academic exercise but a shared family ritual. Parents took pride in ensuring their children internalised these fundamentals. The gradual departure from that discipline, often in the name of modernisation, came at a cost.
Many who embraced technological shortcuts too early later found themselves struggling with more complex problem-solving, having missed the critical stage of foundational learning. Technology, while undeniably beneficial, demands a careful understanding of when and how it should be used.
This is not to suggest that artificial intelligence has no place in daily life. On the contrary, its utility is undeniable. Few would argue against using AI to draft routine emails or assist with time-sensitive tasks. However, such use presupposes a level of maturity and discernment that is often absent among younger users. Increasingly, even trivial decisions, from clothing choices to simple queries, are being outsourced to AI. What appears to be harmless convenience may, in fact, signal the beginning of a deeper dependency.
The implications of this reliance extend beyond efficiency. Frequent dependence on AI for tasks such as translation or writing can gradually diminish an individual’s willingness and ability to perform these tasks independently. Over time, what was once a skill becomes perceived as burdensome. More subtly, patterns of thought, expression, and even creativity begin to mirror the outputs of machines. This transformation is not always immediately visible, particularly to younger users who experience only the benefits of ease and speed.
The concern, therefore, is not about technology itself but about its uncritical adoption. For a generation growing up with AI, the distinction between assistance and dependence is becoming increasingly blurred. Convenience, if left unchecked, risks eroding the very skills that education seeks to cultivate, like critical thinking, creativity, and independent problem-solving. In such a landscape, technology ceases to be a tool and instead becomes the driver, reducing human agency to that of a passive passenger.
According to UNESCO, 84 per cent of countries still lack comprehensive laws to protect students’ data, heightening privacy risks, while AI systems continue to exhibit racial and gender bias.
As artificial intelligence continues to integrate into everyday life, the challenge lies in striking a balance. The question is no longer whether to use AI, but how to ensure that its use enhances, rather than replaces, the intellectual and creative capacities of individuals. Without this balance, the long-term cost of short-term convenience may prove far greater than anticipated.
This is why AI literacy and awareness about its responsible use, is now essential for teachers, students, and parents alike. Teachers need to understand how students are using AI and guide them in the right direction. Parents must ensure that their children learn to control technology rather than letting it control them.
Schools in Bangladesh are already adapting to the rapid rise of artificial intelligence in education, especially through tools like ChatGPT, which are transforming teaching and learning methods. This transformation brings great promise but also serious risks. AI can make learning more engaging and accessible, but it also raises concerns about academic integrity, over-dependence, and the erosion of critical thinking.
Many teachers are struggling to strike a balance between innovation and ethical use, particularly in schools that lack adequate resources or AI detection tools. Rather than resisting AI, it must be integrated responsibly: by training teachers properly, encouraging students to think critically instead of copying blindly, and reforming evaluation systems to prioritize creativity, understanding, and honesty.
Artificial intelligence is now reshaping education, governance, and society worldwide, including in Bangladesh. Yet its misuse, through deepfakes, misinformation, fraud, and cybercrime; threatens public trust and social stability. Without a coordinated framework for AI governance, Bangladesh faces risks of confusion, electoral interference, and ethical breaches across media and education.
The children in schools today have no idea of the magnitude of this threat. Their minds are not yet ready to grasp it.
Globally, the AI-driven education market is projected to exceed 20 billion USD by 2027. Many countries are redesigning curricula, training teachers, and addressing ethical challenges to help students grow as creative and critical thinkers in an algorithmic era.
China plans to make AI education compulsory from primary to secondary level by 2025. South Korea is introducing AI-powered digital textbooks with government funding. Australia emphasises responsible use, Estonia’s KrattAI initiative teaches ethical AI to children aged 7–19, India’s YUVAi program integrates technological and socio-emotional learning, and the UAE aims to train one million people by 2027. Finland’s Elements of AI course has already reached over 1.2 million learners worldwide.
Hong Kong has launched a mandatory 10–14 hour AI curriculum that includes algorithmic fairness and generative AI. However, according to UNESCO, 84 per cent of countries still lack comprehensive laws to protect students’ data, heightening privacy risks, while AI systems continue to exhibit racial and gender bias.
Dr. Samar Fatima’s paper “Teaching in the Age of Artificial Intelligence (AI)” analyses how AI is reshaping teaching and learning through personalized education, automated assessments, chatbots, predictive analytics, intelligent robots, and VR/AR technologies. This study shows that AI enhances student engagement, reduces teachers’ workload, and encourages individualized learning, but it can never replace the human element of education. Teachers remain central to guiding students in using AI ethically and effectively. This study also warns of serious risks, including data privacy issues, unequal access to technology, over-dependence, and algorithmic bias.
This paper argues that both teachers and students must achieve technological and ethical AI literacy to ensure responsible use.
From the lessons we have learned, it is clear that textbooks from sixth to twelfth grade of Bangladesh should include introductory chapters on the proper use of AI, outlining what can and cannot be done. At the senior level, AI could even be introduced as a separate subject to help students adapt to the modern world without losing their creativity. Equally important are workshops for teachers and parents, enabling them to monitor students’ use and provide proper guidance. Alongside this, nationwide awareness campaigns should be launched to promote responsible and informed use of AI.
Finally, establishing a National AI Ethics and Safety Commission, enforcing watermarking and clear labeling on AI-generated content, and promoting AI awareness nationwide are now urgent needs. Through reforms in education, policy, and law, we must ensure that AI remains a tool for innovation, not for control. Bangladesh must act decisively now, before AI begins to control us.
* Nafew Sajed Joy is a writer and researcher. [email protected]
* The views expressed here are the author's own.