The urgent need for AI literacy in Bangladesh’s schools

Many who embraced technological shortcuts too early later found themselves struggling with more complex problem-solving, having missed the critical stage of foundational learning. Technology, while undeniably beneficial, demands a careful understanding of when and how it should be used.

This is not to suggest that artificial intelligence has no place in daily life. On the contrary, its utility is undeniable. Few would argue against using AI to draft routine emails or assist with time-sensitive tasks. However, such use presupposes a level of maturity and discernment that is often absent among younger users. Increasingly, even trivial decisions, from clothing choices to simple queries, are being outsourced to AI. What appears to be harmless convenience may, in fact, signal the beginning of a deeper dependency.

The implications of this reliance extend beyond efficiency. Frequent dependence on AI for tasks such as translation or writing can gradually diminish an individual’s willingness and ability to perform these tasks independently. Over time, what was once a skill becomes perceived as burdensome. More subtly, patterns of thought, expression, and even creativity begin to mirror the outputs of machines. This transformation is not always immediately visible, particularly to younger users who experience only the benefits of ease and speed.