An appetite for aloo bhorta, shorshe salmon and wrestling

And here comes the parallel part of Zarina's life and, indeed, of the novel. Just as she is passionate about cooking and views Anna with awe, there is a whole other world that consumes her attention. This is Wrestle Thunder Ground, better known to fans as WTG. It's kinda like WWE (formerly WWF), but for women wrestlers. And Zarina's obsession is with the wrestler Sierra Myst, flamboyant and arrogant as these wrestlers are wont to be. (Perhaps a cross between Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin of the classic WWF era!)

In creating this fictitious wrestling federation WTG, the young author P Paramita actually reveals an interesting social change. Back in the days of the WWF manosphere, women wrestlers were used as gimmicks to attract crowds. Here they are an established part of professional wrestling, on par with their male counterparts.

Also interesting is how she readily accepts that these wrestling matches are scripted and expresses her appreciation by drawing up an analogy between this sport and cooking:

"Knowing someone was crafting these stories for me made me fall even deeper in love. Creating a successful wrestling match is very much like creating the perfect dish. Finding the right rivalry, the perfect storyline, getting audience attention by trial and error of mixing up different wrestlers in the ring reminds me of picking out the right ingredients, getting the perfect flavor combination, and tasting the marriage of a mixture of perfectly calibrated flavors."